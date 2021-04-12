Matthew is widely known for closing major deals in New York City and helping clients build real estate portfolios across the United States and beyond. A powerful negotiator who understands the legal and business issues on both sides of a transaction, Matt is respected by his clients, opposing counsel and other parties alike for his result-driven approach. This ability to shepherd complex transactions to a successful conclusion is evidenced by his impressive client list.

As a partner in the firm’s capital finance and real estate practice, Matt cuts a wide swath across the real estate industry by advising owners, developers, investors and lenders, among them REITS, private equity funds and family offices, on a variety of transactions. These include construction and real estate finance, acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, real estate developments, preferred equity investments, mezzanine loan originations, and secondary market purchases, leasing, and loan workouts and restructurings. Well-connected in the real estate world, Matt looks to generate business for his clients by introducing them to potential partners and new deals.

He is active in pro bono work and leads the coordination of the annual NALP/Street Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Program in New York, which brings high school seniors from The Urban Assembly School for Law & Justice into the firm to teach them about the law and legal careers, encourage them to enter the field and support them in their pursuits.