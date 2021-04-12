Matthew A. Scoville
Overview
Matthew is widely known for closing major deals in New York City and helping clients build real estate portfolios across the United States and beyond. A powerful negotiator who understands the legal and business issues on both sides of a transaction, Matt is respected by his clients, opposing counsel and other parties alike for his result-driven approach. This ability to shepherd complex transactions to a successful conclusion is evidenced by his impressive client list.
As a partner in the firm’s capital finance and real estate practice, Matt cuts a wide swath across the real estate industry by advising owners, developers, investors and lenders, among them REITS, private equity funds and family offices, on a variety of transactions. These include construction and real estate finance, acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, real estate developments, preferred equity investments, mezzanine loan originations, and secondary market purchases, leasing, and loan workouts and restructurings. Well-connected in the real estate world, Matt looks to generate business for his clients by introducing them to potential partners and new deals.
He is active in pro bono work and leads the coordination of the annual NALP/Street Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Program in New York, which brings high school seniors from The Urban Assembly School for Law & Justice into the firm to teach them about the law and legal careers, encourage them to enter the field and support them in their pursuits.
Experience
- Represented Nahla Capital in its $260 million sale of 30 rental apartment buildings, all located in San Francisco, California. The sale also included a reinvestment by the sellers of a portion of the sale proceeds in the purchasing joint venture at closing.
- Represented EBNB 70 Pine Owner LLC, a joint venture between DTH Capital and Rose Associates, in connection with a combined $375 million mortgage and mezzanine loan for 70 Pine Street in Manhattan. The owners have successfully converted the one-million-square-foot landmark building into 612 residential apartments and a hotel, with additional restaurant and retail components.
- Represented ASRR 8955 LLC, an affiliate of Israel-based ASRR Capital LTD, in connection with a $90 million construction loan that will fund the development of ultra-luxury residential condos in Surfside, Florida.
- Represented DTH Capital Inc. in connection with the sale of 63 and 67 Wall Street. The properties represent two of the largest Wall Street residential conversions in history, comprise an entire block of Downtown Manhattan and consist of over 800 residential rental apartments.
- Represented a Tishman Speyer sponsored fund in the $316.5 million acquisition and financing of One Channel Center, a premier office complex in the revitalized and rapidly developing Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts.
- Represented Cadence Property Group in connection with the origination of a $24.65 million construction loan to renovate and develop the former Radio City Post Office in New York into a new luxury condominium building called The Sorting House.
- Represented Chatham Lodging Trust in the acquisition of a 51-hotel, 6,848-room portfolio from a joint venture in two separate transactions for a combined total purchase price of $1.3 billion.
- Represented a major insurance company in connection with a $30 million preferred equity investment in a $150 million mixed use development project.
- Represented a joint venture between two prominent real estate investment companies in the $100 million sale of a portfolio of multifamily buildings, all located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
- Represented the owners of 70 Pine Street in connection with a $300 million construction loan used to convert the landmark New York City skyscraper into a luxury apartment building.
- Represented a real estate developer in the restructuring of its mortgage financings on an office building located in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was acquired for a premium at the height of the market in 2007. After more than two years of workout discussions, we were able to lead the group to a broad and favorable settlement.
- Represented a leading real estate developer in the initial $64 million permanent financing of a state-of-the-art, six-story, 138,700-square-foot office building located in Mountain View, California.
- Represented DTH Capital Inc. in connection with a $240 million construction loan with respect to 20 Exchange Place, a landmark Art Deco building in New York City.
- Represented a full-service real estate management and investment firm in the acquisition and financing of two high-end retail condominium units located at 2770 Broadway in New York City. The acquisition financing in the amount of $18 million was structured as part mezzanine and part mortgage.
- Represented Savanna in the acquisition of a 20,676 square-foot retail condominium at 1107 Broadway/10 Madison Square West. The retail space, part of a 16-story building with 125 luxury residential condominiums, includes approximately 12,000 square feet of prime corner ground-floor space and 4,800 square feet of basement selling space.
- Represented senior lenders in the negotiation of an extension of an $860 million loan facility secured by a large portfolio of office buildings.
- Advised a prominent private equity fund in connection with the acquisition of a mezzanine loan for a massive development project in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Advised the owner of a large landmark office building in New York City in connection with a $55 million mortgage loan.
- Represented a developer in the refinancing of a three-building office complex containing over one million square feet, located just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Represented a real estate private investment firm in connection with its substantial equity investment in a joint venture formed to acquire a 50 percent stake in one of the largest privately owned industrial properties in New York, a 16-building complex with approximately six million square feet of space.
- Represented a developer in the $35 million refinancing of an eight-story, Class A office building located in the Golden Triangle business district of Washington, DC.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2016, 2019, 2021-2024
-
Selected as a Rising Star for Real Estate Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2014-2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, New York State Bar Association, Real Property Law Section, Young Lawyers Section
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2007
BS, Accounting, University of Delaware, 2004
Admissions
New York