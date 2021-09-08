Matt focuses on domestic and international energy and infrastructure projects. Matt focuses his practice on project finance and development transactions, including developing, privatizing, restructuring, and financing a wide range of projects throughout the world, with an emphasis on drafting project agreements and regulatory documents for energy and infrastructure projects, analyzing and advising on regulatory systems and energy laws and licenses, and assisting with cross-border transactions. He advises governments, utility companies, and developers and has experience negotiating and developing a variety of project documentation.