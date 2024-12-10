Maurice is an international disputes lawyer focused on the energy and natural resources sectors and head of our international arbitration and transnational litigation practice. He is also known for his experience in complex insurance coverage issues where he has acted for various clients in numerous high profile matters over the last 20 years.

Educated in both South Africa and England, he has worked across five continents and handled disputes in the mining, oil and gas, renewables, power generation, telecommunications, infrastructure and insurance sectors. He has built a track-record leading teams and arbitrating cases under the ICC, LCIA and UNCITRAL rules, as well as at ICSID and in the English High Court. Maurice is described in Legal 500 as a “world-class litigator” with “particularly impressive” work in Africa.

Maurice has also assisted clients with corporate internal investigations and World Bank corruption investigations, while his extensive insurance experience is predominantly related to engineering, energy, mining and construction policies frequently involving business interruption and delay in start-up issues.