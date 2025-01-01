Overview

Maxine represents clients in a broad range of employment matters including discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, wage theft, breach of restrictive covenant, whistleblower, and wage and hour claims. Her experience spans all stages of litigation in state and federal courts, arbitration, mediation, and investigations. She also counsels clients on regulatory compliance and risk mitigation. 

Before joining Hunton, Maxine was an associate at large and boutique law firms.

Education

JD, Notre Dame Law School, cum laude, 2020

BA, Gettysburg College, cum laude, 2017

Admissions

New York

New Jersey

District of Columbia

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit

US District Court, Southern District of New York

US District Court, Eastern District of New York

US District Court, District of New Jersey

US District Court, District of Columbia

US District Court, Northern District of Illinois

Jump to Page