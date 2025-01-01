Maxine Peskens
Overview
Maxine represents clients in a broad range of employment matters including discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, wage theft, breach of restrictive covenant, whistleblower, and wage and hour claims. Her experience spans all stages of litigation in state and federal courts, arbitration, mediation, and investigations. She also counsels clients on regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.
Before joining Hunton, Maxine was an associate at large and boutique law firms.
Education
JD, Notre Dame Law School, cum laude, 2020
BA, Gettysburg College, cum laude, 2017
Admissions
New York
New Jersey
District of Columbia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, District of New Jersey
US District Court, District of Columbia
US District Court, Northern District of Illinois