With more than 20 years of experience in complex commercial litigation and appeals, Maya has successfully represented clients in a wide range of industries and matters. She has an established track record of achieving positive results for her clients, whether by jury verdict, appeal, settlement, or pre-litigation counseling.

Many of Maya’s cases have focused on intellectual property matters, including patent, trade secrets and trademark matters. She has represented clients in matters involving various technologies, including cable television, hearing aid, electronic payments, wireless email, home construction, and other technologies, as well as in ANDA litigation.