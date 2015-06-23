Maya M. Eckstein
With more than 20 years of experience in complex commercial litigation and appeals, Maya has successfully represented clients in a wide range of industries and matters. She has an established track record of achieving positive results for her clients, whether by jury verdict, appeal, settlement, or pre-litigation counseling.
Many of Maya’s cases have focused on intellectual property matters, including patent, trade secrets and trademark matters. She has represented clients in matters involving various technologies, including cable television, hearing aid, electronic payments, wireless email, home construction, and other technologies, as well as in ANDA litigation.
Maya also has achieved client victories in litigation and on appeal in matters involving statutory violations, constitutional questions, trade secret misappropriation, contract issues, and product liability. She has significant experience planning, coordinating and executing the defense of complex litigation involving multiple defendants and jurisdictions, including multidistrict litigation.
Maya served in 2001 as a Judicial Clerk for the Honorable Roger L. Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Over the course of her legal career, Maya has received numerous honors from various organizations and publications, including the American Inns of Court, the Virginia State Bar, Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, Virginia Business Magazine, Virginia Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America (IP), and Inside Business.
Maya is the former head of the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, sits on the firm’s Associates Committee, and is Co-Chair of the Richmond office’s Pro Bono Committee. Among other things, she regularly represents parents on a pro bono basis in federal international child abduction cases.
- Lead counsel for defendant governmental entity in class action alleging violations of constitutional and federal law. The matter is pending.
- Appellate counsel for respondent in international child abduction case, in which the trial court ruled in her favor. The Fourth Circuit affirmed and the U.S. Supreme Court denied the petitioner’s petition for writ of certiorari.
- Appellate counsel for defendant governmental entity in case involving the plaintiff’s request for attorney’s fees. The matter is pending decision.
- Appellate counsel for defendant governmental entity in case involving alleged violations of constitutional law. The matter is pending decision.
- Trial and appellate counsel for defendant in trade secret misappropriation suit. A federal jury returned a favorable verdict and was affirmed on appeal.
- Trial and appellate counsel for plaintiff in antitrust and breach of contract suit. A federal jury found in the plaintiff’s favor on all counts and awarded significant damages, which were affirmed on appeal.
- Lead counsel for defendant in trade secret misappropriation suit. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant school board in suit alleging violations of US Constitution and federal statutory law. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant governmental entity in suits alleging violations of US Constitution and federal statutory law. The cases settled favorably.
- Trial counsel for patent holder in Energy Transportation Group, Inc. v. Sonic Innovations, Inc. et al. Civ. Act. No. 05-422(GMS) involving hearing aid technology. The jury returned a verdict for client ETG, finding willful patent infringement and awarding damages of $31 million against two defendants. The Federal Circuit affirmed the jury’s verdict and the trial court's post-trial rulings.
- Trial counsel for patent holder in infringement litigation involving cable television technology. After obtaining successful ruling in week-long trial on licensing issues, case was favorably settled with multi-million dollar license.
- Trial counsel for patent owner ePlus in ePlus, Inc. v. SAP, Civil Action No. 3:05cv281 (E.D. Va.) in infringement litigation involving electronic procurement systems. Case was favorably settled while awaiting the court's decision following a four-week trial.
- Lead counsel for defendant in litigation involving QR codes. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in ANDA patent litigation. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in litigation involving secure online transactions. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in litigation involving smartphone app technology. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in litigation involving POS technology. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in litigation involving website searching technology. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in federal court and ITC litigation involving USB thumb drive technology. Both cases resolved favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendants in litigation involving ownership of patents covering wireless email technology. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in patent infringement litigation involving technology relating to parking systems. The case resolved favorably.
- Lead counsel for defendant in patent infringement litigation involving package tracking technology. The case settled favorably.
- Lead counsel for patent holder in infringement litigation relating to document security technology. The case was favorably settled.
- Lead counsel for defendant in patent infringement litigation involving utility and design patents. The case was favorably settled.
- Lead counsel in ICC arbitration involving dispute over patent license agreement. The case was favorably settled.
- Lead counsel for defendants in patent infringement litigation involving above-ground storage tanks. Case was favorably settled with no-cost license for defendants.
- Counsel for Fortune 500 company in trademark infringement litigation against competitor. Case was favorably settled.
- Lead counsel for defendant Interactive Communications International, Inc. in TGIP, Inc. v. AT&T Corp. et al, (E.D. Tex.). After obtaining summary judgment of non-infringement on majority of products at issue, settlement reached resulting in dismissal before trial.
- Counsel for patent owner in infringement litigation to prevent defendant companies from using technology related to wireless email. Case was favorably settled after receiving jury verdict of infringement and validity.
- Named a Litigation Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2022-2025
- Named a Leader in the Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, 2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Intellectual Property, Southern Virginia, Chambers USA, 2009-2024
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Intellectual Property Litigation, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2007-2024
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Litigation – Intellectual Property and Litigation – Patent, The Best Lawyers in America, 2009-2024
- Selected as a “Woman Leader in The Law” by ALM Media’s Legal Leaders, 2023
- Lawyer of the Year in Intellectual Property Litigation, Best Lawyers 2022
- Named among the Legal Elite for Intellectual Property/Information Technology Law, Virginia Business Magazine, 2022
- Recognized as a ‘Go To Lawyer’ for intellectual property law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, 2022
- Named a Patent and Trademark Star for District of Columbia and Virginia in the IP Stars Handbook published by Managing Intellectual Property, 2014-2021
- Benchmark Litigation Top 250 Women in Litigation, 2012; Future Star, 2013-2020
- Top 50 Women Virginia Super Lawyers, 2016
- “Future Litigation Star,” Benchmark Litigation Guide, 3rd ed., 4th ed., 5th ed.
- Selected as one of 2015’s Women Leaders in the Law by ALM
- 2015 Class of “Influential Women of Virginia,” Virginia Lawyers Weekly
- Managing Intellectual Property, Top 250 Women in IP, 2013
- AV® Peer Review Rated in Martindale-Hubbell
- Martindale-Hubbell Top-Rated Lawyers in Intellectual Property Law, 2014
Metro Richmond Women’s Bar Association Woman of Achievement Award, 2008
- “Up and Comers, Chambers USA, 2008
- Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service, American Inns of Court, 2000
- Thomas Jefferson Intellectual Property American Inn of Court
- June 13-15, 2018EventPresenter“Analyzing the 3D Printing Regulatory Landscape,” The Legal, Regulatory and Business Conference on 3D Printing, American Conference Institute, Chicago, IL
- February 15, 2018EventModeratorPatent Damages 2017: A Year in Review, AIPLA Patent Litigation Committee Damages Subcommittee
- February 16, 2017EventModeratorPatent Damages 2016: A Year in Review, American Intellectual Property Law Association Webinar
- February 2, 2017EventPresenterCounterfeiting in a 3D Printed World, AIPLA Mid-Winter Meeting
- February 28, 2012EventPresenterOvercoming Client Development Challenges for Women Lawyers, American Intellectual Property Law Association Webinar
- September 29, 2010EventPresenterProcedural Issues in Civil Litigation in the Richmond Division of the Rocket Docket, Federal Bar Association
- April 2, 2009EventPresenterProcedural Pitfalls in Complex Litigation, Second Annual Advanced Business Litigation Institute, Virginia CLE and Virginia Law Foundation
- January 2017PublicationAuthor/Editor
- April 1, 2016PublicationCo-author2015 Patent Damages Year In Review, IP Frontline
- February 1, 2016PublicationAuthor/Editor
- 2014PublicationCo-editor
- May 15, 2007PublicationCo-authorMultiple Defendant Patent Infringement Cases: Complexities, Complications and Advantages (PowerPoint)
- May 15, 2007PublicationCo-authorMultiple Defendant Patent Infringement Cases: Complexities, Complications and Advantages
- April 28, 2022Media MentionQuoted, Honda Orders Big Takedown of Honda-Related 3D Printing Models From Maker Communities, New Technology Era
- April 13, 2022Media Mention
- February 1, 2022Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadApril 7, 2017Media Mention
- May 6, 2016Media MentionQuoted, Regarding SEC's Revolving Door, 4 Ways to Protect Your Company from the Legal Risks of 3D Printing, Chief Executive
- April 21, 2016Media Mention
JD, Syracuse University College of Law, magna cum laude, Associate Notes and Comments Editor, Syracuse Law Review, Order of the Coif
BS, Kent State University, cum laude
District of Columbia
New York
Virginia
- US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
- Hebrew