Maya focuses her practice on appellate matters in state and federal courts. She also has prior experience at the trial level, handling motions practice, discovery, and deposition preparation for antitrust and general civil litigation matters and has assisted clients facing government investigations.

During law school, Maya interned for the Honorable John A. Gibney Jr. of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Upon earning her JD from the University of Richmond School of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude, Maya clerked for the Honorable Robert B. King of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Honorable Joel C. Hoppe of the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia.