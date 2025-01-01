Overview

Maya focuses her practice on appellate matters in state and federal courts. She also has prior experience at the trial level, handling motions practice, discovery, and deposition preparation for antitrust and general civil litigation matters and has assisted clients facing government investigations.

During law school, Maya interned for the Honorable John A. Gibney Jr. of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Upon earning her JD from the University of Richmond School of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude, Maya clerked for the Honorable Robert B. King of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Honorable Joel C. Hoppe of the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Lewis F. Powell Inn of Court
  • Member, Omicron Kappa Delta

Education

JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, Lead Articles Editor (Executive Board), University of Richmond Law Review, 2022

BA, Government, The College of William & Mary, cum laude, 2018

Admissions

Virginia

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit

Clerkships

US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit

US District Court, Western District of Virginia

