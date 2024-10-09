Mayme Donohue
Overview
Mayme counsels clients on securities law matters, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance issues. She is also a leader of the firm’s AI, Metaverse and Emerging Technologies practice and a member of the firm’s blockchain working group, and is the Associate Editor of the Blockchain Legal Resource blog.
Committed to business-focused solutions, Mayme works with clients to achieve results that make both legal and financial sense. She regularly answers complex securities law questions for both public and private companies and is experienced providing advice on reporting requirements under US securities laws and Nasdaq and NYSE rules. Mayme enjoys counseling clients in a broad range of capital markets transactions, including securities offerings, tender offers and derivative transactions. While guiding companies through strategic transactions, Mayme values the strong connections built with clients during the course of accomplishing their important business goals.
Mayme also understands the impact of disruptive technologies on our financial systems and across industries. She possesses in-depth knowledge on blockchain and distributed ledger technology.
Pro bono work and community service are fundamental to Mayme’s practice. She serves as the President of the Virginia Equality Bar Association and spends hundreds of hours strengthening the community through pro bono projects and on the various nonprofit boards on which she serves.
Mayme is a contributing author to the Blockchain Legal Resource blog. She is a thought leader on a wide range of topics, including blockchain, cryptocurrency (crypto), digital assets, tokenization, non-fungible tokens (NFT or NFTs), and SEC rules.
Experience
Capital Markets
- Represented Fortune 500 companies in public debt offerings totaling over $30 billion.
- Represented Fortune 500 companies in tender offers totaling over $3 billion.
- Represented a leading financial services company in its 144A convertible notes offering totaling more than $300 million.
- Represented a publicly traded, multi-brand restaurant operator in the renegotiation of its revolving credit facility.
- Represents a Fortune 200 company in its commercial paper program.
Mergers and Acquisitions
- Represented a publicly traded bank holding company in a series of strategic mergers collectively valued at over $800 million.
- Represented a 34-location physical therapy practice in its $80 million acquisition by a PE investor.
- Represented an international engineering, design and planning consultancy in its $300 million acquisition of a business specializing in the decontamination and decommissioning of high hazard nuclear facilities.
- Represented a private investment advisory firm in its strategic corporate reorganization.
- Represented a leading food producer in the United States in its strategic sale of certain of its business assets.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Fellow, American Bar Association, Business Law Section, 2022-2024
- Recognized as a Rising Star for Capital Markets – Debt Offerings, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2023
- Selected as a Rising Star for Securities & Corporate Finance, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2021-2024
-
Named among 2023 Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2023
- Named as a Top 40 Young Lawyers in the American Bar Association’s On the Rise 2020
- Named to Top 40 Under 40, Style Weekly, Class of 2018
- Named among Up and Coming Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2018
- 40 Best LGBT Lawyers Under 40, National LGBT Bar Association, 2018
- Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder, 2018
- Charles T. Norman Award, given to the best overall graduating law student as determined by the faculty and administration, University of Richmond School of Law, 2015
Affiliations
Professional
- President, Virginia Equality Bar Association, 2018-present, Board Member, 2016–present
- President, Junior Board, Side by Side, 2020-present, Member, 2016–present
- President, Collegiate School Alumni Board, 2019-present, Executive Committee, 2015–present, Member, 2013–present
- Board of Trustees, Collegiate School, 2019-present
- Law School Alumni Board, University of Richmond School of Law, 2015–present
- Member, American Bar Association, Business Law Section, Cyberspace Law Committee and Business Law Today Editorial Board
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, National Association of Women Lawyers
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, McNeill Law Society, University of Richmond Law Review, 2015
BA, Spanish, University of Virginia, 2007
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- Spanish