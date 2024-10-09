Mayme counsels clients on securities law matters, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance issues. She is also a leader of the firm’s AI, Metaverse and Emerging Technologies practice and a member of the firm’s blockchain working group, and is the Associate Editor of the Blockchain Legal Resource blog.

Committed to business-focused solutions, Mayme works with clients to achieve results that make both legal and financial sense. She regularly answers complex securities law questions for both public and private companies and is experienced providing advice on reporting requirements under US securities laws and Nasdaq and NYSE rules. Mayme enjoys counseling clients in a broad range of capital markets transactions, including securities offerings, tender offers and derivative transactions. While guiding companies through strategic transactions, Mayme values the strong connections built with clients during the course of accomplishing their important business goals.