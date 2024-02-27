Megan E. Kaufmann
Counsel
Overview
As counsel on the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice, Megan assists public and private company clients with mergers and acquisitions and corporate law matters. Megan’s pro bono clients include not-for-profit corporations and refugees seeking asylum in the United States. She won the Tahirih Justice Center’s 2011 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award.
Experience
- Assisted in corporate reorganizations of Fortune 500 companies.
- Assisted Fortune 500 company in connection with a sale of one of its divisions.
- Assisted private equity firm in numerous acquisitions of add-ons and platform companies, as well as in numerous dispositions.
- Assisted investment management firm in numerous acquisitions and a major corporate restructuring.
- Assisted a food manufacturer in an asset acquisition.
- Advised public and private companies on general corporate governance matters.
Education
JD/MBA, The College of William & Mary, Journal of Women and the Law, 2008
BS, Economics, with honors and high distinction, Finance, with highest distinction, Pennsylvania State University, 2002
Admissions
Virginia