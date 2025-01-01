Megan is an associate in the Atlanta office on the Capital Finance & Real Estate team and a member of the Atlanta Lending Services Group. Her background includes seven years of practicing at Atlanta-based firms and eight years of global management consulting at Accenture PLC. Megan’s transactional experience includes loan restructuring, real estate asset sales and lease negotiations. Her litigation experience includes defending companies in complex contract and product liability lawsuits in state and federal courts. Megan was part of the team that successfully defended a major energy company in litigation at their nuclear power plant. She was also an important member of the restructuring team in the historic bankruptcy of a major automobile manufacturer. In addition to debtors, Megan has represented various other parties in insolvency-related matters, including banks and other secured creditors, and contract and lease counterparties.