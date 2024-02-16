Megan Teltschik
Associate
Overview
Megan focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial lending, banking, finance, and real estate transactions. Megan represents national and international financial institutions and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions, including upstream, midstream, and downstream lending, real estate lending, asset based lending, acquisition finance, syndicated finance, and restructurings. She also represents buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, and financing of real property.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as an ABA Free Legal Answers 2023 Pro Bono Leader
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2024News
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, Tulane Law Review, Articles Editor, 2022
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2019
Admissions
Texas