Meghan’s practice focuses on strategic counseling for clients on information governance and eDiscovery planning for complex commercial, high-profile litigation matters. Meghan is counsel in the firm’s litigation practice and the head of the Information Governance & eDiscovery Group, which focuses on providing state-of-the-art data management and eDiscovery advice and services to corporate clients across multiple industries. Her experience includes developing and implementing best practice guidelines on enterprise-level information governance and approaching her clients’ eDiscovery challenges with innovative and cost-effective technology solutions that promote efficient handling of complex data management projects.

Meghan is highly skilled in assessing the client’s data capabilities and procedures and benchmarking the results against industry best practices to determine potential legal and operational risks. She advises corporate clients on the development of tailored protocols to streamline discovery preparation and response by controlling the costs associated with electronic information and meeting the desired risk level.

Meghan’s clients frequently seek her counsel and strategic advice and trust her leadership in managing their most challenging and complex discovery response plans, often due to internal investigations or governmental subpoenas. She regularly leads presentations advising clients and lawyers alike on preservation obligations and strategies, defensible data disposition, predictive coding and cross-border discovery issues. Meghan is also a frequent speaker and writer on a number of issues related to electronic discovery, data preservation, privilege waiver, and employee communication privacy concerns.