Melanie advises clients throughout the lifecycle of club and syndicated loans, from primary asset syndication through pre-trade diligence, negotiation, trading and settlement, through restructuring (whether through bankruptcy or private transactions) or maturity. She also has extensive experience advising clients on secondary sale trades of private equity. Areas of substantive counsel include due diligence, internal compliance, regulatory, bankruptcy, and corporate and securities, with an emphasis on public side/private side, confidential information flow issues and Securities Act registration exemption analysis for secondary equity sales.

Melanie also serves as both hiring partner and administrative partner for the Charlotte office.