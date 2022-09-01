Melinda Brunger

Her M&A experience includes business combinations of public companies, joint ventures, restructuring transactions, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets. She has experience representing special committees of the Board of Directors in connection with complex transactions and the issuance of classes of equity securities. Melinda’s capital markets experience includes representing issuers and underwriters in public offerings of debt, common stock and other securities. She has experience advising companies and shareholders in connection with proxy contests and governance policies, as well as shareholder agreements and voting agreements.