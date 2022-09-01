Melinda Brunger
Overview
Melinda’s practice includes capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions of public and private companies, and transactions involving corporations and partnerships. In addition, she counsels clients on corporate governance, shareholder proposals and proxy contests. She advises public companies, audit committees and compensation committees on SEC reporting, proxy statement disclosures and governance. She has experience advising companies on restructurings and related public disclosures.
Her M&A experience includes business combinations of public companies, joint ventures, restructuring transactions, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets. She has experience representing special committees of the Board of Directors in connection with complex transactions and the issuance of classes of equity securities. Melinda’s capital markets experience includes representing issuers and underwriters in public offerings of debt, common stock and other securities. She has experience advising companies and shareholders in connection with proxy contests and governance policies, as well as shareholder agreements and voting agreements.
Experience
M&A
- Represented Frontier Oil Corporation in connection with its stock-for-stock merger with Holly Corporation, with an announced enterprise value of approximately $7 billion for the combined company
- Represented an international auto manufacturer in connection with its acquisition of a publicly-traded finance company for total cash consideration of approximately $3.5 billion
- Represented an energy services company in the sale of a subsidiary for approximately $500 million
- Represented a public company in the acquisition of assets of a public energy services company in bankruptcy
- Represented public company in $6.8 billion acquisition by Baker Hughes
- Represented NYSE-listed MLP acquirer in $5.6 billion merger with NYSE-listed TEPPCO Partners, L.P.
- Represented NASDAQ-listed acquirer in connection with $2.3 billion acquisition of NYSE-listed energy services company
- Represented a public company in bankruptcy in the sale of a trading subsidiary
Special Committee Representations (Corporate and MLP)
- Represented the special committee of the board of directors of the general partner of DCP Midstream, LP on a transaction to eliminate all general partner economic interests and incentive distribution rights in exchange for 65 million newly issued DCP common units valued at approximately $1.53 billion.
- Counsel to special committee of the Board of Directors of the General Partner of an NYSE-listed midstream MLP in its securing of an option to acquire up to a 30 percent ownership interest (representing a potential capital investment of approximately $400 million) in two 150,000 bpd natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionators
- Counsel to special committee of an MLP in multiple transactions involving acquisitions of energy transportation assets and equity interests
- Counsel to special committee of a public company in connection with acquisition of a real property company
- Counsel to special committee of an MLP in connection with issuance of a newly authorized class of equity securities
- Counsel to special conflicts committee of an MLP in connection with the exchange of classes of equity securities
- Advice to audit committees and compensation committees of public companies
Securities Representations
- Represented Nasdaq-listed company in private placement of $300 million of senior secured notes
- Represented initial purchasers in private placement of $250 of convertible notes
- Represented company in exchange of convertible notes for common stock
- Represented NYSE-listed company in public offering of $250 million of senior notes
- Represented NYSE-listed company in public offering of $250 million of floating rate notes and $250 million of senior notes
- Represented underwriters in initial public offering of limited liability company interests in management company
- Represented MLP in initial public offering of units
- Represented underwriters in initial public offering of energy company
- Represented NYSE-listed company in public offerings of common stock
- Represented company in initial public offering of construction services company
- Represented company in formation of a joint venture among four public companies and subsequent business combination with MLP
Representations in Connection with Proxy Contests and Shareholder Activism
- Regular advice to corporate clients in developing corporate governance programs, considering shareholder nominations and responding to proposals from shareholders
- Regular advice to shareholders regarding Schedule 13D filings and governance
- REIT: Represented company in settlement of a proxy contest and subsequent merger
- Energy services company: Represented company in response to an exempt solicitation filed by a former director
- Manufacturing company: Represented shareholder who was elected to Board of Directors in a proxy contest
- Pharmaceutical company: Represented shareholder who was appointed to the board of directors by agreement with the company
- Biopharmaceutical company: Represented shareholder in a proxy contest in opposition to a proposed merger; merger terms were restructured and shareholder was appointed to the Board of Directors by agreement with the company
- Business process company: Represented shareholder who was appointed to the Board of Directors by agreement with the company after a proxy contest
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Profiled as one of the leading Capital Markets Equity Offerings (2012-2013, 2017, 2018) and Mergers and Acquisitions (2010, 2014-2018) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadSeptember 1, 2022Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 13, 2021Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2020Legal Update
- September 22, 2020Legal Update
- August 22, 2019Legal Update
- May 9, 2018Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadFebruary 7, 2017Legal Update
- 17 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2016Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 6, 2013Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 21-22, 2021EventSpeakerMergers & Acquisitions 2021: Advance Trends and Developments, PLI
- September 30, 2020Event
- September 26, 2017Event2nd Annual Executive Compensation Seminar, Preparing the Compensation Committee: The Fall Agenda
- January 12, 2017Event11th Annual Disclosure Seminar
Publications
- 5 Minute ReadSummer 2017Publication
- 6 Minute ReadFall 2015Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 6, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 5 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 20, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2013News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, Houston Law Review, Chief Research Editor, Order of the Barons, 1990
MBA, The University of Texas at Arlington, 1986
BA, Middlebury College, 1973
Admissions
Texas