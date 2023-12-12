Meredith assists her clients in navigating and solving complex energy and environmental issues. She draws on her analytical skills, leadership capabilities, and environmentally-focused academic background to prudently represent clients. Meredith’s varied practice is a testament to her dependability in helping clients handle multifaceted and evolving environmental matters.

Meredith’s experience within the environmental practice group includes matters related to enforcement and permitting, regulatory compliance, environmental due diligence in infrastructure acquisitions, climate change litigation, and contractual risk management.