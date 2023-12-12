Meredith Doswell
Overview
Meredith assists her clients in navigating and solving complex energy and environmental issues. She draws on her analytical skills, leadership capabilities, and environmentally-focused academic background to prudently represent clients. Meredith’s varied practice is a testament to her dependability in helping clients handle multifaceted and evolving environmental matters.
Meredith’s experience within the environmental practice group includes matters related to enforcement and permitting, regulatory compliance, environmental due diligence in infrastructure acquisitions, climate change litigation, and contractual risk management.
Experience
- Assist client in contested case hearing before administrative tribunal in connection with state agency permitting for renewable natural gas projects.
- Assists a large industry coalition of electric utilities in connection to rulemakings and potential change of Council relating to the Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
- Help a municipal entity in connection with development and defense of a NEPA review for a major highway project that involves crossings through a FWS National Wildlife Refuge.
- Help manage various climate change litigation cases in relation to cities and counties across the country, claiming that oil-and-gas company client (and others) is liable under state common law nuisance theories.
- Perform environmental due diligence regarding the acquisition of water infrastructure projects.
- Analyze CERCLA liability of client subject to potential government enforcement for Superfund Site cleanup.
- Assess litigation issues in connection with client’s environmental-related contractual obligations.
- Facilitate closings in connection with multi-million dollar business transactions and real estate acquisitions.
- Represent pro bono clients in immigration related issues.
Affiliations
Professional
- Virginia Bar Association
- Richmond Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- 2021PublicationThe Department of Defense Is Poised to Update Its Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap to Consider “Mitigation Measures”: Now Is the Time to Nationally Regulate Solar Radiation Management, 22 N.C. J.L. & TECH. 487
- February 2020PublicationAuthorThe Future of Flood Insurance and Its Environmental Justice Implications on North Carolina’s Low-Income Communities
Blog Posts
Education
JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, with honors, Editor-in-Chief, NC Journal of Law & Technology, 2022
BA, Environmental Studies and Psychology, Amherst College, 2017
Admissions
Virginia
Courts
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court, Western District of Virginia
Government Service
Law Clerk, Environmental Crimes Section, US Department of Justice
Legal Intern, Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey