Overview

Meredith provides advice and counseling on day-to-day employee-related and compliance matters, ranging from Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) matters to termination best practices, restrictive covenants, and employment agreements, as well as advancements and changes in the pay equity space. She regularly assists clients through pay equity disputes and internal audits, and on global compliance with pay equity legislation. She also advises clients, including federal contractors, on affirmative action, legislative and regulatory changes affecting employment matters for federal contractors, and Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) compliance issues, developing affirmative action plans and representing companies during the audit process.

Meredith also advises private equity funds and public and private companies on labor and employment-related risks and considerations in complex transactions and restructurings across a multitude of industries, including technology, retail, life sciences and healthcare, aerospace, energy, and telecommunications. She regularly conducts labor and employment-related due diligence and risk assessment for multi-national mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate reorganizations and sales, and counsels clients on workforce integration and separation considerations. Meredith offers clients innovative and pragmatic solutions, and leverages her extensive experience in representing both employers and management in drafting and negotiating executive employment and separation agreements, consulting agreements, and restrictive covenants.

Meredith frequently partners with companies to analyze and develop diversity and inclusion initiatives, and to analyze compensation programs, to not only ensure they are in compliance with applicable law, but to help them achieve internal equity and other goals.

Meredith’s litigation practice includes all aspects of employment law, such as discrimination, harassment, retaliation, trade secrets, and wage and hour issues. She represents employers in state and federal courts, as well as proceedings before the Texas Workforce Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the OFCCP.

Meredith is actively involved in the National Industry Liaison Group (ILG), along with local ILGs, which assist federal contractors in obtaining education and networking with fellow federal contractors. Her role on the Board of the National ILG allows her to collaborate with OFCCP, EEOC, and other governmental agencies to address key issues faced by the contractor community and helps her stay current on regulatory changes and other agency developments.

Prior to joining the firm, Meredith was in-house counsel at a mutual fund where she addressed day-to-day employment law issues, managed employment matters in international offices, and helped develop employment policies. Her in-house experience, along with other prior secondments, gives her a unique perspective on how to balance business needs and objectives with various initiatives, and assists her in providing meaningful and cost-effective advice.

Experience

  • Represents government contractors and subcontractors in OFCCP audits regarding compliance with affirmative action laws and regulations.
  • Prepares affirmative action plans for government contractors and subcontractors, and counsels government contractors and subcontractors regarding all aspects of affirmative action obligations under federal law.
  • Counsels employers in developing and implementing meaningful and lawful diversity and inclusion initiatives.
  • Counsels employers in pay equity analyses and investigations, as well as other employment data analytics.
  • Represented a medical sales company in successfully negotiating a reduction in assessed penalties by the OFCCP from $10 million to $500,000.
  • Represented a healthcare company in successfully negotiating a reduction in assessed penalties by the OFCCP from $1.2 million to $200,000.
  • Represented a private investment firm focused on commercial real estate in the US and Europe in the employment aspects of the June 2020 acquisition and financing of a San Antonio-based property management firm with a portfolio including 30,000 apartment homes; the acquisition expanded the investment firm's integrated real estate platform of capital raising, acquisitions and property management, as well as its holdings in the “necessity housing” market.
  • Represented healthcare company in obtaining a complete victory and an approximately $108 million final award from nationwide insurer; the award included nearly $80 million in breach of contract damages (inclusive of interest) and more than $21 million in penalties against opposing party for violating Texas Prompt Payment laws, and also shifted attorneys’ fees and other costs onto opposing party and denied all counterclaims against healthcare client.
  • Represented regents of a large public university in an employment case involving claims of gender and disability discrimination, retaliation, and violations of the California Equal Pay Act. The jury found for the plaintiff on her disability discrimination and retaliation claims, but motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict and for a new trial were successfully granted, with the jury verdict being vacated, resulting in judgment for the regents on all claims.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named a Top Attorney for Labor and Employment, Austin Monthly (2024)

Affiliations

Professional

  • National Industry Liaison Group, Board Member
  • North Texas Industry Liaison Group (NTILG)
  • San Antonio Industry Liaison Group (SAILG), Chair
  • The College of the State Bar of Texas
  • Travis County Women Lawyers Association
  • Austin Young Lawyers Association
  • Texas Young Lawyers Association
  • Austin Bar Association
  • American Bar Association

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • February 18, 2025
    Event
    Presenter
    Colorado Industry Liaison Group, Trump 2.0 – What’s Happening with the OFCCP and What Contractors Can Expect
  • Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 2:00–3:00 pm ET | 1:00–2:00 pm CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm PT
    Event
    Top Tips for Employers – Federal Contractors, DEI, and Executive Orders – Where Are We Now
  • January 24, 2025
    Event
    Presenter
    A New Day – How Trump’s New Executive Orders Will Impact Employers and Federal Contractors, myLawCLE
  • December 10, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Top Tips for Employers – AI in the Workplace: What Do Employers Need to Know?
  • October 23, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    What Financial Institutions May Be Missing in Their Compliance Portfolio – OFCCP Compliance, ICBA
  • Event
    Presenter
    Understanding Pay Equity: What employers and in-house counsel need to know, myLawCLE
  • August 15, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Top Tips for Employers – One Year Later - The Effects of the Harvard/UNC Decision on DEI
  • Event
    Speaker
    NLG Advisory Council Discussion, NILG
  • Event
    Speaker
    What Have We Learned, What’s Next, and What Should Employers Do Now following Key SCOTUS Decisions?, NILG
  • Event
    Speaker
    Clear as Mud - Understanding Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Requirements Coast to Coast, NILG
  • May 21, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Expert Panel – All things Compliance, Greater Houston ILG
  • May 21, 2024
    Event
    Co-presenter
    The Next Frontier: AI and Workplace Technology for Employers, Association of Corporate Counsel
  • May 21, 2024
    Event
    Co-presenter
    An (Un)predictable Future – What Employers Need to Know from 2023 and 2024 Legal Developments, Arizona ILG
  • May 16, 2024
    Event
    Panelist
    Top Tips for Employers – Into the Abyss: Diving into AI and Employment Law
  • May 14, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Post Harvard/UNC Decision - Doing DEI the Right Way , North Texas ILG
  • March 27, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    The New Scheduling Letter – What Contractors Should be Doing NOW to Prepare and What’s Happening in Audits, Arkansas ILG
  • March 27, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    2024 (and Beyond) Legal Updates – What’s on the Horizon for Employers?, Arkansas ILG
  • March 22, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Current Status of Pay Equity and Transparency – What Companies Need to Know, Northwest ILG
  • March 22, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    2024 (and Beyond) Legal Updates – What’s on the Horizon for Employers?, Northwest ILG
  • March 21, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Navigating the Patchwork of Pay Equity and Transparency Laws - What Contractors Need to Know, Louisiana ILG
  • March 14, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Pay Equity, Transparency, and Disclosures – What Employers Need to Know, Colorado ILG
  • March 13, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    An (Un)Predictable Future – 2024 Employment Issues to Watch
  • March 13, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    2023 and Beyond – Important Employment Law Developments, Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar
  • February 13, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    The Pay Equity Patchwork: Understanding the Laws and Best Practices in Analyzing Your Data, Baltimore Industry Liaison Group
  • January 17, 2024
    Event
    Presenter
    Doing Right the Right Way: Undertaking Lawful Race, Gender & Ethnicity Preferences in Employment, San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
  • December 1, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Is Your 2024 Policy in Compliance? Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pay Transparency and Pay Equity, New Jersey Industry Liaison Group
  • November 15, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Key Takeaways from OFCCP Developments and What Federal Contractors Need to Watch Out for in 2024, San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
  • October 19, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    A Fireside Chat with the Director of Enforcement – Trends and Hot Topics, SWARM ILG Conference
  • October 19, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    “Your Questions Answered/Breaking News,” SWARM ILG Conference
  • October 19, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Questions from the Audience Answered and A View from the Office of Policy and Program Development, SWARM ILG Conference
  • October 17, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Foundation Series Part 4: Compensation & OFCCP Audits, SWARM ILG Conference
  • October 17, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Recent Supreme Court Decision on Employment, SWARM ILG Conference
  • September 28, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Top Tips for Employers – Avoiding the Tangled Web of Termination Traps – Employer Mistakes and How to Reduce Risk
  • August 4, 2023
    Event
    Moderator and Speaker
    Advisory Council Expert Panel, NILG 2023 National Conference
  • August 3, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Termination Traps – Top 10 Employer Mistake and How to Avoid Them, NILG 2023 National Conference
  • August 2, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Navigating the OFCCP, State, and Local Pay Equity Landscape, NILG 2023 National Conference
  • August 1, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    What You Need to Know About Compensation & Audits, NILG 2023 National Conference
  • July 12, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Top Tips for Employers – Is DEI Dead? What the Supreme Court’s Harvard/UNC Affirmative Action Decisions Mean For DEI Initiatives
  • July 10, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Pay Equity – It’s Still Making Headlines: What You Need to Know for Your Analysis, San Diego Industry Liaison Group (ILG)
  • May 31, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    How to Create Meaningful DEI Programs, Orange County Industry Liaison Group (ILG)
  • May 17, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    OFCCP Updates and Coast to Coast: Understanding the Pay Equity Landscape, Greater Houston Industry Liaison Group (ILG)
  • May 12, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Navigating the OFCCP, State and Local Pay Equity Landscape, Michigan ILG
  • April 18, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Know Your Data! Best Practices for Performing a Compensation Analysis
  • March 28, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Navigating the Pay Equity and Transparency Landscape, Kansas City Industry Liaison Group
  • March 21, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Top Tips for Employers – Don’t Get Lost In the Dark - Navigating Pay Transparency and Pay Equity Laws
  • March 15, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Coast to Coast: The Pay Equity and Transparency Landscape, Western Arkansas Industry Liaison Group (WAILG)
  • March 15, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Leveraging Your AA Data to Create Meaningful DEI Initiatives, Western Arkansas Industry Liaison Group (WAILG)
  • March 7, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Presentation: Coast to Coast – An Overview of Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Laws, North Florida Industry Liaison Group
  • February 14, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Intersectionality of Race and Gender in Hiring and Pay Equity Analyses, Western Arkansas Human Resource Association
  • January 5, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    Complying with the New Pay Transparency Laws, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: The Future of Work
  • November 16, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    “Pay Equity: Coast to Coast,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
  • October 18, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    “Intersectionality of Race and Gender in Hiring and Pay Equity Analyses,” Philadelphia Industry Liaison Group
  • July 27, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    “Follow the Money: Handling Hiring Claims in OFCCP Audits,” National Industry Liaison Group National Conference
  • July 26, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    “Intersectionality of Race and Gender in Hiring and Pay Equity Analyses,” National Industry Liaison Group National Conference
  • November 16, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    “Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts to Support D&I Initiatives,” North Texas Industry Liaison Group
  • August 3, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    “Foundations Part 4: Comp and Audits,” NILG 2021 National Conference
  • August 3, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    “Don't Forget: Diversity and Inclusion Starts with Pay Equity,” NILG 2021 National Conference
  • August 2, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    ”Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts to Support D&I Initiatives,” NILG 2021 National Conference
  • February 9, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    “Steps for Getting Through OFCCP Audits with Maximum Success,” Baltimore ILG Webinar
  • October 28, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    “Termination Traps: Top Ten Mistakes Employers Make When Terminating Employees and How to Avoid Them,” BCGi Summit, Webinar
  • October 21, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    “Steps for Getting Through OFCCP Audits with Maximum Success,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group, Webinar
  • August 1, 2019
    Event
    Speaker
    “Since We Are Talking About Pay…Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Activities to Learn More About Your Pay Equity Situation,” Industry Liaison Group National Conference
  • July 31, 2019
    Event
    Speaker
    “Affirmative Action Plans: Compliance Plus Collaboration,” Industry Liaison Group National Conference
  • May 2019
    Event
    Speaker
    “Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts,” North Texas Industry Liaison Group
  • April 2019
    Event
    Speaker
    “Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts” Greater Houston Area Industry Liaison Group
  • February 2019
    Event
    Speaker
    “Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
  • November 15, 2018
    Event
    Speaker
    “Pay Equity – Navigating the Issues,” North Texas Industry Liaison Group
  • August 2, 2018
    Event
    Speaker
    “Navigating Compliance with Complex Recruiting Strategies,” National Industry Liaison Group
  • October 25, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    “The Gender Gap was not Built in a Day and Neither are the Solutions – A Holistic Approach to Pay,” Arkansas Industry Liaison Group, Little Rock
  • October 25, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    “Navigating Compliance with Complex Recruiting Strategies,” Arkansas Industry Liaison Group, Little Rock
  • October 20, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    “Gender Pay Equity: What’s Working and What's Not,” Texas 15th Annual Employment Law Update, Austin
  • August 31, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    “Complying With OFCCP Guidelines for Hiring People With Disabilities,” Lorman Webinar, Austin
  • August 2, 2017
    Event
    Speaker
    “The Gender Gap Was Not Built in a Day and Neither are the Solutions – A Holistic Approach to Pay,” 2017 National Industry Liaison Group Conference, San Antonio
  • November 8, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    “Understanding the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces Final Rule,” Austin Industry Liaison Group, Austin
  • August 18, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    “Proper Dispositioning of Applicants and Its Importance in Defending Against Discrimination in OFCCP Audits,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group, Austin

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Texas Tech University School of Law, 2013

BBA, University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, 2009

Admissions

Texas

Courts

US District Court, Western District of Texas

US District Court, Southern District of Texas

US District Court, Northern District of Texas

Jump to Page