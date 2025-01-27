Meredith also advises private equity funds and public and private companies on labor and employment-related risks and considerations in complex transactions and restructurings across a multitude of industries, including technology, retail, life sciences and healthcare, aerospace, energy, and telecommunications. She regularly conducts labor and employment-related due diligence and risk assessment for multi-national mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate reorganizations and sales, and counsels clients on workforce integration and separation considerations. Meredith offers clients innovative and pragmatic solutions, and leverages her extensive experience in representing both employers and management in drafting and negotiating executive employment and separation agreements, consulting agreements, and restrictive covenants.

Meredith frequently partners with companies to analyze and develop diversity and inclusion initiatives, and to analyze compensation programs, to not only ensure they are in compliance with applicable law, but to help them achieve internal equity and other goals.

Meredith’s litigation practice includes all aspects of employment law, such as discrimination, harassment, retaliation, trade secrets, and wage and hour issues. She represents employers in state and federal courts, as well as proceedings before the Texas Workforce Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the OFCCP.

Meredith is actively involved in the National Industry Liaison Group (ILG), along with local ILGs, which assist federal contractors in obtaining education and networking with fellow federal contractors. Her role on the Board of the National ILG allows her to collaborate with OFCCP, EEOC, and other governmental agencies to address key issues faced by the contractor community and helps her stay current on regulatory changes and other agency developments.

Prior to joining the firm, Meredith was in-house counsel at a mutual fund where she addressed day-to-day employment law issues, managed employment matters in international offices, and helped develop employment policies. Her in-house experience, along with other prior secondments, gives her a unique perspective on how to balance business needs and objectives with various initiatives, and assists her in providing meaningful and cost-effective advice.