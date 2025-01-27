Meredith Gregston
Overview
Meredith provides advice and counseling on day-to-day employee-related and compliance matters, ranging from Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) matters to termination best practices, restrictive covenants, and employment agreements, as well as advancements and changes in the pay equity space. She regularly assists clients through pay equity disputes and internal audits, and on global compliance with pay equity legislation. She also advises clients, including federal contractors, on affirmative action, legislative and regulatory changes affecting employment matters for federal contractors, and Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) compliance issues, developing affirmative action plans and representing companies during the audit process.
Meredith also advises private equity funds and public and private companies on labor and employment-related risks and considerations in complex transactions and restructurings across a multitude of industries, including technology, retail, life sciences and healthcare, aerospace, energy, and telecommunications. She regularly conducts labor and employment-related due diligence and risk assessment for multi-national mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate reorganizations and sales, and counsels clients on workforce integration and separation considerations. Meredith offers clients innovative and pragmatic solutions, and leverages her extensive experience in representing both employers and management in drafting and negotiating executive employment and separation agreements, consulting agreements, and restrictive covenants.
Meredith frequently partners with companies to analyze and develop diversity and inclusion initiatives, and to analyze compensation programs, to not only ensure they are in compliance with applicable law, but to help them achieve internal equity and other goals.
Meredith’s litigation practice includes all aspects of employment law, such as discrimination, harassment, retaliation, trade secrets, and wage and hour issues. She represents employers in state and federal courts, as well as proceedings before the Texas Workforce Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the OFCCP.
Meredith is actively involved in the National Industry Liaison Group (ILG), along with local ILGs, which assist federal contractors in obtaining education and networking with fellow federal contractors. Her role on the Board of the National ILG allows her to collaborate with OFCCP, EEOC, and other governmental agencies to address key issues faced by the contractor community and helps her stay current on regulatory changes and other agency developments.
Prior to joining the firm, Meredith was in-house counsel at a mutual fund where she addressed day-to-day employment law issues, managed employment matters in international offices, and helped develop employment policies. Her in-house experience, along with other prior secondments, gives her a unique perspective on how to balance business needs and objectives with various initiatives, and assists her in providing meaningful and cost-effective advice.
Experience
- Represents government contractors and subcontractors in OFCCP audits regarding compliance with affirmative action laws and regulations.
- Prepares affirmative action plans for government contractors and subcontractors, and counsels government contractors and subcontractors regarding all aspects of affirmative action obligations under federal law.
- Counsels employers in developing and implementing meaningful and lawful diversity and inclusion initiatives.
- Counsels employers in pay equity analyses and investigations, as well as other employment data analytics.
- Represented a medical sales company in successfully negotiating a reduction in assessed penalties by the OFCCP from $10 million to $500,000.
- Represented a healthcare company in successfully negotiating a reduction in assessed penalties by the OFCCP from $1.2 million to $200,000.
- Represented a private investment firm focused on commercial real estate in the US and Europe in the employment aspects of the June 2020 acquisition and financing of a San Antonio-based property management firm with a portfolio including 30,000 apartment homes; the acquisition expanded the investment firm's integrated real estate platform of capital raising, acquisitions and property management, as well as its holdings in the “necessity housing” market.
- Represented healthcare company in obtaining a complete victory and an approximately $108 million final award from nationwide insurer; the award included nearly $80 million in breach of contract damages (inclusive of interest) and more than $21 million in penalties against opposing party for violating Texas Prompt Payment laws, and also shifted attorneys’ fees and other costs onto opposing party and denied all counterclaims against healthcare client.
- Represented regents of a large public university in an employment case involving claims of gender and disability discrimination, retaliation, and violations of the California Equal Pay Act. The jury found for the plaintiff on her disability discrimination and retaliation claims, but motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict and for a new trial were successfully granted, with the jury verdict being vacated, resulting in judgment for the regents on all claims.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Top Attorney for Labor and Employment, Austin Monthly (2024)
Affiliations
Professional
- National Industry Liaison Group, Board Member
- North Texas Industry Liaison Group (NTILG)
- San Antonio Industry Liaison Group (SAILG), Chair
- The College of the State Bar of Texas
- Travis County Women Lawyers Association
- Austin Young Lawyers Association
- Texas Young Lawyers Association
- Austin Bar Association
- American Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 17 Minute ReadMarch 27, 2024Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 18, 2025EventPresenterColorado Industry Liaison Group, Trump 2.0 – What’s Happening with the OFCCP and What Contractors Can Expect
- Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 2:00–3:00 pm ET | 1:00–2:00 pm CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm PTEvent
- January 24, 2025EventPresenterA New Day – How Trump’s New Executive Orders Will Impact Employers and Federal Contractors, myLawCLE
- December 10, 2024Event
- October 23, 2024EventPresenterWhat Financial Institutions May Be Missing in Their Compliance Portfolio – OFCCP Compliance, ICBA
- EventPresenterUnderstanding Pay Equity: What employers and in-house counsel need to know, myLawCLE
- August 15, 2024Event
- EventSpeakerNLG Advisory Council Discussion, NILG
- EventSpeakerWhat Have We Learned, What’s Next, and What Should Employers Do Now following Key SCOTUS Decisions?, NILG
- EventSpeakerClear as Mud - Understanding Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Requirements Coast to Coast, NILG
- May 21, 2024EventPresenterExpert Panel – All things Compliance, Greater Houston ILG
- May 21, 2024EventCo-presenterThe Next Frontier: AI and Workplace Technology for Employers, Association of Corporate Counsel
- May 21, 2024EventCo-presenterAn (Un)predictable Future – What Employers Need to Know from 2023 and 2024 Legal Developments, Arizona ILG
- May 16, 2024Event
- May 14, 2024EventPresenterPost Harvard/UNC Decision - Doing DEI the Right Way , North Texas ILG
- March 27, 2024EventPresenterThe New Scheduling Letter – What Contractors Should be Doing NOW to Prepare and What’s Happening in Audits, Arkansas ILG
- March 27, 2024EventPresenter2024 (and Beyond) Legal Updates – What’s on the Horizon for Employers?, Arkansas ILG
- March 22, 2024EventPresenterCurrent Status of Pay Equity and Transparency – What Companies Need to Know, Northwest ILG
- March 22, 2024EventPresenter2024 (and Beyond) Legal Updates – What’s on the Horizon for Employers?, Northwest ILG
- March 21, 2024EventPresenterNavigating the Patchwork of Pay Equity and Transparency Laws - What Contractors Need to Know, Louisiana ILG
- March 14, 2024EventPresenterPay Equity, Transparency, and Disclosures – What Employers Need to Know, Colorado ILG
- March 13, 2024Event
- March 13, 2024EventPresenter2023 and Beyond – Important Employment Law Developments, Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar
- February 13, 2024EventPresenterThe Pay Equity Patchwork: Understanding the Laws and Best Practices in Analyzing Your Data, Baltimore Industry Liaison Group
- January 17, 2024EventPresenterDoing Right the Right Way: Undertaking Lawful Race, Gender & Ethnicity Preferences in Employment, San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
- December 1, 2023EventSpeakerIs Your 2024 Policy in Compliance? Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pay Transparency and Pay Equity, New Jersey Industry Liaison Group
- November 15, 2023EventSpeakerKey Takeaways from OFCCP Developments and What Federal Contractors Need to Watch Out for in 2024, San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
- October 19, 2023EventSpeakerA Fireside Chat with the Director of Enforcement – Trends and Hot Topics, SWARM ILG Conference
- October 19, 2023EventSpeaker“Your Questions Answered/Breaking News,” SWARM ILG Conference
- October 19, 2023EventSpeakerQuestions from the Audience Answered and A View from the Office of Policy and Program Development, SWARM ILG Conference
- October 17, 2023EventSpeakerFoundation Series Part 4: Compensation & OFCCP Audits, SWARM ILG Conference
- October 17, 2023EventSpeakerRecent Supreme Court Decision on Employment, SWARM ILG Conference
- September 28, 2023Event
- August 4, 2023EventModerator and SpeakerAdvisory Council Expert Panel, NILG 2023 National Conference
- August 3, 2023EventSpeakerTermination Traps – Top 10 Employer Mistake and How to Avoid Them, NILG 2023 National Conference
- August 2, 2023EventSpeakerNavigating the OFCCP, State, and Local Pay Equity Landscape, NILG 2023 National Conference
- August 1, 2023EventSpeakerWhat You Need to Know About Compensation & Audits, NILG 2023 National Conference
- July 12, 2023Event
- July 10, 2023EventSpeakerPay Equity – It’s Still Making Headlines: What You Need to Know for Your Analysis, San Diego Industry Liaison Group (ILG)
- May 31, 2023EventSpeakerHow to Create Meaningful DEI Programs, Orange County Industry Liaison Group (ILG)
- May 17, 2023EventSpeakerOFCCP Updates and Coast to Coast: Understanding the Pay Equity Landscape, Greater Houston Industry Liaison Group (ILG)
- May 12, 2023EventPresenterNavigating the OFCCP, State and Local Pay Equity Landscape, Michigan ILG
- April 18, 2023Event
- March 28, 2023EventPresenterNavigating the Pay Equity and Transparency Landscape, Kansas City Industry Liaison Group
- March 21, 2023Event
- March 15, 2023EventSpeakerCoast to Coast: The Pay Equity and Transparency Landscape, Western Arkansas Industry Liaison Group (WAILG)
- March 15, 2023EventSpeakerLeveraging Your AA Data to Create Meaningful DEI Initiatives, Western Arkansas Industry Liaison Group (WAILG)
- March 7, 2023EventSpeakerPresentation: Coast to Coast – An Overview of Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Laws, North Florida Industry Liaison Group
- February 14, 2023Event
- January 5, 2023EventPresenterComplying with the New Pay Transparency Laws, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: The Future of Work
- November 16, 2022EventSpeaker“Pay Equity: Coast to Coast,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
- October 18, 2022EventSpeaker“Intersectionality of Race and Gender in Hiring and Pay Equity Analyses,” Philadelphia Industry Liaison Group
- July 27, 2022EventSpeaker“Follow the Money: Handling Hiring Claims in OFCCP Audits,” National Industry Liaison Group National Conference
- July 26, 2022EventSpeaker“Intersectionality of Race and Gender in Hiring and Pay Equity Analyses,” National Industry Liaison Group National Conference
- November 16, 2021EventSpeaker“Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts to Support D&I Initiatives,” North Texas Industry Liaison Group
- August 3, 2021EventSpeaker“Foundations Part 4: Comp and Audits,” NILG 2021 National Conference
- August 3, 2021EventSpeaker“Don't Forget: Diversity and Inclusion Starts with Pay Equity,” NILG 2021 National Conference
- August 2, 2021EventSpeaker”Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts to Support D&I Initiatives,” NILG 2021 National Conference
- February 9, 2021EventSpeaker“Steps for Getting Through OFCCP Audits with Maximum Success,” Baltimore ILG Webinar
- October 28, 2020EventSpeaker“Termination Traps: Top Ten Mistakes Employers Make When Terminating Employees and How to Avoid Them,” BCGi Summit, Webinar
- October 21, 2020EventSpeaker“Steps for Getting Through OFCCP Audits with Maximum Success,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group, Webinar
- August 1, 2019EventSpeaker“Since We Are Talking About Pay…Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Activities to Learn More About Your Pay Equity Situation,” Industry Liaison Group National Conference
- July 31, 2019EventSpeaker“Affirmative Action Plans: Compliance Plus Collaboration,” Industry Liaison Group National Conference
- May 2019EventSpeaker“Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts,” North Texas Industry Liaison Group
- April 2019EventSpeaker“Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts” Greater Houston Area Industry Liaison Group
- February 2019EventSpeaker“Leveraging Your OFCCP Compliance Efforts,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group
- November 15, 2018EventSpeaker“Pay Equity – Navigating the Issues,” North Texas Industry Liaison Group
- August 2, 2018EventSpeaker“Navigating Compliance with Complex Recruiting Strategies,” National Industry Liaison Group
- October 25, 2017EventSpeaker“The Gender Gap was not Built in a Day and Neither are the Solutions – A Holistic Approach to Pay,” Arkansas Industry Liaison Group, Little Rock
- October 25, 2017EventSpeaker“Navigating Compliance with Complex Recruiting Strategies,” Arkansas Industry Liaison Group, Little Rock
- October 20, 2017EventSpeaker“Gender Pay Equity: What’s Working and What's Not,” Texas 15th Annual Employment Law Update, Austin
- August 31, 2017EventSpeaker“Complying With OFCCP Guidelines for Hiring People With Disabilities,” Lorman Webinar, Austin
- August 2, 2017EventSpeaker“The Gender Gap Was Not Built in a Day and Neither are the Solutions – A Holistic Approach to Pay,” 2017 National Industry Liaison Group Conference, San Antonio
- November 8, 2016EventSpeaker“Understanding the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces Final Rule,” Austin Industry Liaison Group, Austin
- August 18, 2016EventSpeaker“Proper Dispositioning of Applicants and Its Importance in Defending Against Discrimination in OFCCP Audits,” San Antonio Industry Liaison Group, Austin
Publications
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 19, 2024PublicationCo-author
- 11 Minute ReadDecember 12, 2024Publication
- 8 Minute ReadNovember 25, 2024Publication
- Spring 2024Newsletter
- January 11, 2024Publication
- Fall 2023Publication
- November 22, 2023Publication
- September 19, 2023Publication
- September 13, 2023Publication
- Winter 2023Publication
- July 11, 2023Publication
- July 5, 2023Publication
- February 2022PublicationCo-authorUS Department of Labor Issues Final Rule Implementing Minimum Wage Increase for Federal Contractors, Pratt’s Government Contracting Law Report
- 2018PublicationCo-authorOFCCP Continues Issuing Directives: What We've Seen and the Newest Developments, OFCCP Digest, Volume 8, Issue 10
Blog Posts
- March 6, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- February 25, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- February 14, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- February 7, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- February 6, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- January 31, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- January 23, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- January 22, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- December 12, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- December 3, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- November 1, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- October 31, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- October 3, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- August 20, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- August 15, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- August 6, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- July 10, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- June 26, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- June 3, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- April 11, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesCo-author
News
- September 26, 2024Media Mention
- September 17, 2024Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadNews
- August 1, 2023Media Mention
- January 4, 2021Media MentionQuoted, What Won’t Change Under the Biden Administration, SHRM
Education
JD, Texas Tech University School of Law, 2013
BBA, University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, 2009
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas