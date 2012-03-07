Mike’s practice focuses on construction law and commercial and industrial real estate development. Mike is an Adjunct Professor at Southern Methodist University School of Law in Dallas, Texas. He is also on the teaching faculty of the Design Build Institute of America and on the panel of Arbitrators and Mediators for the American Arbitration Association.

Mike has been a speaker at numerous programs concerning construction law, including the Practicing Law Institute’s Construction Contracts Seminars, the Texas Bar Advanced Real Estate Program, the ABA/Joint Program on Bankruptcy in the Construction Industry, Southern Methodist School of Law's Continuing Legal Education Program, CLE International, Design-Build Institute of America, Lorman Education Services and the State Bar of Texas Annual Construction Law Conference.