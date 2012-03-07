Michael F. Albers
Overview
Mike’s practice focuses on construction law and commercial and industrial real estate development. Mike is an Adjunct Professor at Southern Methodist University School of Law in Dallas, Texas. He is also on the teaching faculty of the Design Build Institute of America and on the panel of Arbitrators and Mediators for the American Arbitration Association.
Mike has been a speaker at numerous programs concerning construction law, including the Practicing Law Institute’s Construction Contracts Seminars, the Texas Bar Advanced Real Estate Program, the ABA/Joint Program on Bankruptcy in the Construction Industry, Southern Methodist School of Law's Continuing Legal Education Program, CLE International, Design-Build Institute of America, Lorman Education Services and the State Bar of Texas Annual Construction Law Conference.
Experience
- Representation of public and private owners, developers, lenders and contractors in construction transactions, documentation and dispute resolution proceedings, as well as project acquisition, financing and development activities.
- Transactional aspects include multi-family, office building and shopping center projects, corporate headquarters projects, hospitals, health care and senior living facilities, hotels, resorts and golf courses, manufacturing, industrial, co-generation, highway and rail projects.
- Representations involving both professional and collegiate sports arenas, as well as the representation of mass transit authorities.
- Focuses on commercial, residential and retail mixed use facilities and on manufacturing and industrial plant and facility construction and expansion projects.
- Representations of nationally recognized firms in food processing plants and distribution centers, tire manufacturing plants and a wide variety of other production facility projects.
- Representations in dispute proceedings, involving arbitrations, mediations and other alternative dispute resolution proceedings for owners, developers, educational institutions, hospitals and construction joint ventures.
- Representations in the health care industry, including construction and development of new hospitals and medical office buildings, expansions of existing campuses, and construction of senior living and assisted care facilities.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Construction, Texas, Chambers USA, 2004-2024
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Construction Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2005-2024
- Named a “Texas Super Lawyer” by Texas Monthly, 2005-2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Arbitration Association
- Member, Dallas Bar Fellows
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
- Member, College of the State Bar of Texas
Insights
Legal Updates
- March 7, 2012Legal Update
Publications
- 1999-2002PublicationAuthorDesign Build Contracting Claims, Aspen Publishing
- 1995-2007PublicationAuthorConstruction Law Update, Aspen Publishing
- 1995-2011PublicationAuthorState-by-State Guide to Architect, Engineer, and Contractor Licensing, Aspen Law & Business
- 1995PublicationAuthorRisk Allocation Through Indemnity Obligations, South Carolina Law Review, Vol. 40, No. 4
- 1992-2011PublicationAuthorFifty State-by-State Construction Lien and Bond Law, Wiley Law Publication
- 1991-1999PublicationAuthorSouthern Methodist University Law Review: Annual Survey -- Construction Law
- 1991PublicationAuthorConstruction Subcontracting: A Legal Guide for Industry Professionals, Wiley Law Publication
- 1990PublicationAuthorProving and Pricing Construction Claims, Wiley Law Publication
- 1989PublicationAuthorConstruction Failures, Wiley Law Publication
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- October 31, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- June 26, 2008News
Education
JD, Southern Methodist University, 1981
BEc, Southern Methodist University, 1977
Admissions
Texas