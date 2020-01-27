Overview

Michael’s practice focuses on public finance and real estate transactions, which includes representing buyers, sellers, and developers of land, in addition to leasing and financing transactions. In connection with these transactions, he has served as real-estate counsel for non-profit and governmental entities.

Prior to joining the Public Finance practice, Michael was a member of the firm’s Litigation practice where he focused on energy and real estate disputes for plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal court.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, State Bar of Texas, Litigation Section; Oil, Gas, and Energy Resources Law Section

News

Education

JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, 2018

BA, University of Florida, 2015

Admissions

Texas

Jump to Page