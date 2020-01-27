Michael A. Bender
Associate
Overview
Michael’s practice focuses on public finance and real estate transactions, which includes representing buyers, sellers, and developers of land, in addition to leasing and financing transactions. In connection with these transactions, he has served as real-estate counsel for non-profit and governmental entities.
Prior to joining the Public Finance practice, Michael was a member of the firm’s Litigation practice where he focused on energy and real estate disputes for plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal court.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, State Bar of Texas, Litigation Section; Oil, Gas, and Energy Resources Law Section
News
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, 2018
BA, University of Florida, 2015
Admissions
Texas