Mike Fahed is the operations director at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. He provides technical and operational assistance with facilities for all office expansions and relocations, coordinates information from operations service providers and equipment vendors for all offices and assists with firm continuity plan development. He oversees the firms’ operations staff and provides support in the areas of maintenance, problem resolution, site relocation and application of appropriate technology based on defined requirements.

Mike started working at the firm in 1993 and has held various key positions within the information technology and operations departments. As the liaison for the Real Estate Committee, he has managed multiple facilities projects, new office openings, trail sites, build outs, office relocations, with meticulous planning and attention to detail. In addition to the firm’s real-estate projects, Mike is heavily involved in the firm’s business continuity and office recovery efforts. Mike also manages day-to-day operations and staff for all offices.