Michael P. Goldman
Mike practices in the firm’s corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions group and focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions for both public and private companies. In addition, Mike consistently dedicates significant time to pro bono matters. He serves as the co-chair of the firm’s Richmond office pro bono committee, is the past President of the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation and regularly represents charitable organizations in formation and organizational matters, 501(c)(3) tax exempt status applications and other governance matters.
- Representing a nuclear power company in negotiating a multi-party joint venture for the funding, development, testing, demonstration and commercialization of a new technology.
- Represented federally chartered bank in the sale of its third-party mortgage origination and mortgage servicing business, including over $1 billion in mortgage servicing rights.
- Represented a global family-owned consumer healthcare manufacturer and marketer of personal care and OTC products in its sale to a private equity buyer.
- Represented a portfolio company of a large private equity fund in its $452 million restructuring and asset-acquisition transaction in the mortgage servicing and origination industries.
- Represented a Fortune 500 company in its $600 million acquisition of an national restaurant chain business from a private equity sponsor.
- Represented a Fortune 400 food producer in its acquisition of a majority stake in a pork rind manufacturer.
- Represented a group of major financial institutions in their $122 million tax equity investment in a wind farm.
- Represented a major U.S. defense contractor in its $50 million strategic acquisition of the key business and technology assets of a private company specializing in directed energy and pulsed power systems.
- Ongoing representation of a publicly-traded Fortune 500 global auto parts manufacturer in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions, including:
- Multiple carve-out divestitures of global business units involving multiple jurisdictions, non-US buyers and complex multi-bidder auction processes.
- Sale of US based ATV and utility vehicle business.
- Formation of long-term strategic relationship in Brazil involving multiple contractual arrangements.
- Sale of joint venture ownership interests in German drivetrain joint venture.
- Divestiture of South American business unit.
- Represented a parent company in the residential mortgage securitization industry in the divestiture of its loan servicing subsidiary.
- Represented a Fortune 500 food producer in the sale of one of its operating subsidiaries to a foreign purchaser.
- Represented a UK public distribution company in the sale of a majority stake in one of its US subsidiaries to a private equity purchaser through a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy transaction.
- Represented a national life and health insurance company in its merger with another public life and health insurance provider.
- Advised public and private companies on general corporate governance matters.
- Advised public companies on compliance with securities laws.
- Represented a Fortune 500 company in the divestiture of multi-national media packaging division to a private equity purchaser.
- Represented a private online pharmacy corporation in the sale of its stock to private equity purchaser.
- Represented a private equity-backed company in the acquisition of a mortgage servicing platform from an international financial institution.
- Named a Lawyer of the Year for Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Richmond, VA), The Best Lawyers in America, 2025
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Mergers and Acquisitions Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2025
- Named to Class of 2016 Top 40 Under 40, Style Weekly
- Participant, Quest Class of 2020, Leadership Metro Richmond
- President (2020-2021) and member of the Board of Directors, Greater Richmond Bar Foundation (2016-2022)
- American Bar Association, Business Law Section, member of the Pro Bono Committee
- Virginia Bar Association, member, Pro Bono Council
- Richmond Bar Association
- Pro bono representation of charitable organizations in formation and organizational matters, 501(c)(3) tax exempt status applications and general corporate governance matters.
- Pro bono representation of individuals through the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, McNeill Law Society, University of Richmond Law Review, 2007
MBA/MSF, Boston College, Carroll School of Management, 2004
BA, Economics and Business, Virginia Military Institute, with distinction, 2000
Virginia
