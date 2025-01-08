Mike practices in the firm’s corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions group and focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions for both public and private companies. In addition, Mike consistently dedicates significant time to pro bono matters. He serves as the co-chair of the firm’s Richmond office pro bono committee, is the past President of the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation and regularly represents charitable organizations in formation and organizational matters, 501(c)(3) tax exempt status applications and other governance matters.