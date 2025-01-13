Michael represents a wide variety of businesses, financial institutions, consumer finance companies and entrepreneurs in complex commercial disputes, consumer finance litigation and regulatory compliance matters throughout the United States. Michael has significant experience defending cases involving alleged fraud, breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duty, and related claims. Michael’s practice also focuses on defending consumer finance companies and loan servicers involving alleged violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.