Michael’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation. Michael’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, and his focus is on matters relating to financial services, structured finance and securitization.

In addition to his experience in the financial services industry and securitization, Michael has represented clients in cases involving loan repurchase demands and factoring contracts. He also has experience in SEC and CFTC enforcement actions and product-liability cases.

Michael is admitted to practice before the US District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the United States Supreme Court. He is committed to the practice of law pro bono and has recently represented veterans seeking disability and educational benefits.