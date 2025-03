Mike’s practice focuses on privacy, cybersecurity and data protection issues. Mike advises clients on a diverse range of global privacy and information security issues. A significant focus of his practice is assisting a variety of clients, from multinational companies to startups, with evaluating and managing privacy and cybersecurity risks and policy issues. Much of his work has centered on navigating complex privacy and cybersecurity issues on behalf of companies in the financial services industry as well as companies engaged in cutting-edge technologies and information practices, such as AI/machine learning, biometrics, geolocation tracking, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.



Mike has extensive experience advising clients on compliance with federal, state and international privacy and data security laws. He also regularly assists companies with building and implementing their privacy and information security programs and addressing related governance issues, including developing written policies and procedures; designing incident response programs and conducting breach response preparedness activities; developing cross-border data transfer solutions; preparing data protection impact assessments; and developing and enhancing vendor management programs. He also regularly assists clients with negotiating commercial transactions, including privacy, cybersecurity and data monetization issues in commercial contracts and M&A transactions.

Mike’s practice also focuses significantly on helping clients manage large-scale cybersecurity incidents, including advising on data breach response and notification obligations, providing advice regarding communications strategies, engaging third-party experts, and managing US and international regulatory investigations.

Mike also advises numerous clients on managing AI-related legal risks at each stage of the AI lifecycle, including issues related to privacy and cybersecurity, the protection of proprietary information and other commercial assets, fairness and bias, and regulatory compliance. He regularly assists clients with structuring and implementing cross-functional AI governance and risk management programs and negotiating AI agreements.

Mike also has significant experience advising clients on electronic monitoring and surveillance issues, including legal issues and risks associated with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Mike is a certified information privacy professional (CIPP/US) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

In addition, Mike maintains an active pro bono practice. He has represented pro bono clients in asylum cases and has advised a variety of issues, including privacy and cybersecurity obligations and US national security policies and regulations.