Mike has spent his entire career advising clients about insurance and handling insurance coverage disputes. Previously, Mike represented the insurance industry in some of the highest-stakes matters, including the property, liability and reconstruction appraisal proceedings arising from the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Since 2005, Mike has exclusively helped policyholders maximize their insurance recoveries, where Mike leverages his substantial insurance industry experience to obtain the greatest possible recoveries.

Mike has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars of insurance proceeds for clients under general liability, property, directors and officers, cyber, errors and omissions, employment, environmental, and representations and warranties insurance coverages, among others.

Mike is a prolific writer and frequently serves as a faculty member and lecturer on issues concerning insurance recovery, insurer bad faith and unfair claims practices and assessing coverage for new and emerging risks, such as COVID-19, cyber and disruptive technologies. Mike also is Editor-in-Chief of the ABA’s insurance coverage journal, Coverage, as well as manager and editor of the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.