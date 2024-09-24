Michael S. Levine
Overview
Mike is a Legal 500 and Chambers USA-ranked lawyer with more than 25 years of experience litigating insurance disputes and advising clients on insurance coverage matters.
Mike Levine is a partner in the firm’s Washington, DC office and a member of the firm’s Insurance Recovery team. Mike’s policyholder representation focuses on:
- Property damage and business interruption claims, including COVID-19 losses
- Commercial, professional, corporate and employment liabilities under CGL, pollution, E&O, D&O and EPLI insurance policies
- Cyber risk and media liability claims
- Construction liability and damage under Builders’ Risk, OCIP, CCIP, Construction Bonds and Inland Marine Coverages
- Captive Insurance
- Event cancellation insurance counseling
- Representations and warranties coverage
Mike has spent his entire career advising clients about insurance and handling insurance coverage disputes. Previously, Mike represented the insurance industry in some of the highest-stakes matters, including the property, liability and reconstruction appraisal proceedings arising from the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Since 2005, Mike has exclusively helped policyholders maximize their insurance recoveries, where Mike leverages his substantial insurance industry experience to obtain the greatest possible recoveries.
Mike has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars of insurance proceeds for clients under general liability, property, directors and officers, cyber, errors and omissions, employment, environmental, and representations and warranties insurance coverages, among others.
Mike is a prolific writer and frequently serves as a faculty member and lecturer on issues concerning insurance recovery, insurer bad faith and unfair claims practices and assessing coverage for new and emerging risks, such as COVID-19, cyber and disruptive technologies. Mike also is Editor-in-Chief of the ABA’s insurance coverage journal, Coverage, as well as manager and editor of the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.
Experience
- Member of the firm’s Retail, Blockchain, COVID-19 and PFAS Working Groups.
- Advising and litigating numerous COVID-19 business interruption insurance claims.
- Advised a US-based renewable energy company on the acquisition of a cell captive. The matter also involved establishing a fronting arrangement for the captive and the negotiation of a reinsurance agreement to reimburse the fronting insurer.
- Advising major petroleum pipeline company about insurance coverage issues arising out of recent accidents and environmental incidents. Also advising the client about potential recoveries from contractors’ insurers and additional insured coverage.
- Advised national service provider regarding business interruption claims arising from Hurricanes Irma, Harvey, Michael and Florence.
- Representing private equity firm in litigation over government investigation defense costs and indemnification for related settlements.
- Advising private equity firm and its portfolio companies on directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and cyber insurance matters.
- Advising major energy infrastructure company concerning business interruption losses arising out of petrochemical plant explosion.
- Advised financial institution regarding business interruption losses and extra expense resulting from Hurricane Maria.
- Represented law firm in litigation regarding firm’s business interruption losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey.
- Advised luxury resort concerning property damage, business interruption and extra expense loss resulting from 1000-year flood event.
- Recovered more than $200 million from liability insurers for major energy infrastructure company’s third-party liability and property damage losses arising out of petrochemical plant explosion.
- Litigated claim to recover defense costs and amounts paid to settle class claims concerning allegedly improper bank fees and assessments.
- Represented municipality to recover $13.7 million under commercial property policy for flood-related property damage and extra expense.
- Successfully resolved insurance dispute over the duty to defend a public entity’s tort liabilities and resulting $32 million dollar jury verdict.
- Successfully resolved dispute concerning claims of tortious interference and business conspiracy against a major auto manufacturer’s liability insurer.
- Successfully resolved dispute concerning availability of insurance for mass claims alleging civil rights violations, wrongful imprisonment and unlawful prosecution.
- Lead trial counsel in lawsuit by auto dealer involving claims for property damage, loss of business income and insurer bad faith; obtained favorable jury verdict on all claims.
- National coordinating counsel for welding fume exposure claims and related third-party liability coverage issues.
- Successfully litigated a lawsuit involving a major US airline’s 9/11-related business interruption claim.
- Trial and appellate counsel in the World Trade Center Properties property coverage litigation; obtained summary judgment and a favorable decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding the number of “occurrences” arising from the 9/11 terrorist attack.
- Appraisal counsel for the World Trade Center property valuation appraisal.
- Successfully litigated coverage dispute concerning third-party “bodily injury” and “property damage” claims arising out of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
- Successfully litigated individual and class claims involving property and liability coverage for claims involving toxic mold.
- Successfully litigated numerous coverage actions concerning the availability of liability coverage for lawsuits alleging industry-wide negligence and intentional conduct in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of handguns.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2021-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Insurance: Policyholder, District of Columbia (2023-2024) and Insurance, Georgia (2021-2022), Chambers USA
- Named a Best Lawyer in Insurance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, RIMS Potomac Chapter Board of Directors, 2024-present
- Editor-in-Chief, Coverage, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee, 2022-present
- Member, Law360 Insurance Authority Property Editorial Advisory Board, 2024
- Fellow, American College of Coverage Counsel (ACCC), 2021
- Co-Chair, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee's Programming Subcommittee, 2005-2009
- Co-Chair, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee's Subcommittee on Emerging Coverage Issues, 2003-2005
- Vice Co-Chair, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee's Mid-Year Meeting, 2003
Insights
Legal Updates
- 5 Minute ReadSeptember 24, 2024Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadJune 17, 2024Legal Update
- 15 Minute ReadFebruary 27, 2024Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 16, 2023Legal Update
- 23 Minute ReadFebruary 1, 2023Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadOctober 31, 2022Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadSeptember 27, 2022Legal Update
- 26 Minute ReadJanuary 19, 2022Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadSeptember 2, 2021Legal Update
- 12 Minute ReadFebruary 24, 2021Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 28, 2021Legal Update
- 18 Minute ReadJanuary 27, 2021Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadJanuary 14, 2021Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2021Legal Update
- February 18, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadFebruary 6, 2020Legal Update
- January 13, 2020Legal Update
- October 2, 2019Legal Update
- September 16, 2019Legal Update
- August 8, 2019Legal Update
- July 11, 2019Legal Update
- May 7, 2019Legal Update
- January 23, 2019Legal Update
- January 15, 2019Legal Update
- January 14, 2019Legal Update
- December 18, 2018Legal Update
- September 10, 2018Legal Update
- June 14, 2018Legal Update
- May 8, 2018Legal Update
- March 29, 2018Legal Update
- January 2, 2018Legal Update
- November 27, 2017Legal Update
- November 1, 2017Legal Update
- October 31, 2017Legal Update
- October 11, 2017Legal Update
- September 12, 2017Legal Update
- August 25, 2017Legal Update
- August 23, 2017Legal Update
- August 15, 2017Legal Update
- July 20, 2017Legal Update
- July 12, 2017Legal Update
- July 12, 2017Legal Update
- June 20, 2017Legal Update
- March 17, 2017Legal Update
- February 27, 2017Legal Update
- January 24, 2017Legal Update
- January 5, 2017Legal Update
- December 8, 2016Legal Update
- November 16, 2016Legal Update
- October 31, 2016Legal Update
- October 25, 2016Legal UpdateFifth Circuit Rules That Fraud Involving a Computer Is Not ‘Computer Fraud’ Under Crime Protection Policy
- October 10, 2016Legal Update
- October 5, 2016Legal Update
- July 26, 2016Legal UpdateA Tough Pill to Swallow for Insurers – Seventh Circuit Finds Defense Owed for State’s Prescription Drug Suit
- June 27, 2016Legal Update
- April 28, 2016Legal Update
- January 25, 2016Legal Update
- January 12, 2016Legal Update
- January 5, 2016Legal Update
- November 30, 2015Legal Update
- November 16, 2015Legal Update
- November 4, 2015Legal Update
- October 21, 2015Legal Update
- October 1, 2015Legal Update
- September 29, 2015Legal Update
- August 25, 2015Legal Update
- August 21, 2015Legal Update
- August 18, 2015Legal Update
- August 11, 2015Legal Update
- August 4, 2015Legal Update
- July 28, 2015Legal Update
- July 6, 2015Legal UpdateSupreme Court of Texas Says EPA Cleanup Directive Is a “Suit” Under Commercial General Liability Insurance Policies
- June 29, 2015Legal UpdateFirst Circuit’s Revival of Lost Policy Case Demonstrates That Policyholders Should Not Be So Quick to Give Up on Coverage
- June 22, 2015Legal Update
- June 10, 2015Legal Update
- June 9, 2015Legal Update
- May 29, 2015Legal Update
- May 18, 2015Legal Update
- May 14, 2015Legal Update
- April 15, 2015Legal UpdateWisconsin Supreme Court Finds Property Damage and Bodily Injury Caused By Natural Gas Explosion Covered Under Pollution Liability Policy
- April 9, 2015Legal UpdateGeneral Liability Insurer Must Defend West Virginia “Pill Mill” In Business Practices Suit Despite Alleged “Intentional” Conduct
- March 26, 2015Legal UpdateFlorida Federal Court Rejects Insurer’s Attempt to Avoid Indemnity for Damage Caused by Construction Defects
- February 2, 2015Legal Update
- January 12, 2015Legal Update
- December 18, 2014Legal Update
- December 15, 2014Legal Update
- December 12, 2014Legal Update
- December 04, 2014Legal Update
- October 30, 2014Legal Update
- October 28, 2014Legal Update
- October 20, 2014Legal Update
- October 7, 2014Legal Update
- October 2, 2014Legal Update
- September 22, 2014Legal Update
- September 11, 2014Legal UpdateFourth Circuit Confirms Insurer Waived Right to Rescind Policy Based on Pre-Loss Knowledge that Certain Conditions to Coverage Had Not Been Met
- August 26, 2014Legal Update
- August 22, 2014Legal Update
- July 15, 2014Legal Update
- July 7, 2014Legal Update
- June 26, 2014Legal Update
- June 12, 2014Legal Update
- May 28, 2014Legal Update
- April 24, 2014Legal Update
- April 17, 2014Legal Update
- April 2, 2014Legal Update
- March 13, 2014Legal UpdateAdvertising Injury Coverage Applies Broadly to Include Unjust Enrichment Claim Causally Connected to General Liability Policy’s Enumerated “Offenses”
- March 5, 2014Legal Update
- February 26, 2014Legal Update
- February 20, 2014Legal UpdatePolicyholder's Reformation Claims Jeopardized By Failure to Act Swiftly Following Loss
- February 11, 2014Legal Update
- January 30, 2014Legal Update
- January 28, 2014Legal Update
- January 21, 2014Legal Update
- January 15, 2014Legal Update
- January 7, 2014Legal UpdateLoss of Coverage Due to Insured’s Failure to Obtain Consent to Settlement Illustrates The Importance of Obtaining Sound Coverage Advice Throughout The Claim Process
- December 10, 2013Legal UpdateGeneral Liability Insurer Must Defend Manufacturing Defect Claims; "Gist of the Action" Doctrine Rejected
- October 18, 2013Legal UpdateFederal Appeals Court Agrees That EPA Questionnaires and "PRP" Letters Constitute a "Suit," Triggering Coverage Under General Liability Policies
- October 14, 2013Legal UpdateInsurance Policy's Statutory Rights Exclusion Does Not Apply To Data Breach Claims
- May 29, 2013Legal Update
- November 1, 2012Legal Update
- June 30, 2011Legal Update
- January 14, 2011Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 13, 2024Event
- Event
- Event
- May 29, 2024Event
- May 6, 2024Event
- April 22 & 23, 2024Event
- April 18, 2024Event
- March 7, 2024Event
- February 13, 2024Event
- January 3, 2024Event
- December 21, 2023Event
- November 7, 2023Event
- October 19, 2023Event
- October 17, 2023Event
- October 10, 2023Event
- September 14, 2023Event
- May 12, 2023Event
- May 2, 2023Event
- December 13, 2022EventSpeakerCOVID-19 Business Interruption Claims: Are They Covered and Will They Alter the Landscape For Future Losses?, Houston Real Estate Lawyers Council
- November 11, 2022Event
- November 9, 2022Event
- November 1, 2022Event
- October 27, 2022EventPanelistProperty and Casualty Insurance Law, PLI
- June 16, 2022Event
- May 12, 2022Event
- May 12, 2022Event
- March 4, 2022Event
- November 29, 2021Event
- November 4, 2021Event
- September 21, 2021Event
- September 9, 2021Event
- March 3, 2021Event
- January 26, 2021Event
- November 2020EventPanelistLitigation Funding for Insurance Coverage Matters, PLI
- October 1, 2020Event
- August 27, 2020Event
- July 30, 2020EventSpeakerBBA Webinar: COVID-19 Class Actions: Complex Litigation in Uncertain Times
- May 6, 2020Event
- April 22, 2020Event
- April 8, 2020Event
- April 3, 2020EventPresenterCOVID-19 Webinar: Insurance Coverage, Debt Servicing and Workforce Planning Impacts on the Hospitality Industry, American Hotel & Lodging Association Webinar
- March 6, 2020EventSpeakerAutonomous Vehicles and Artificial Intelligence; Just Who Is Driving That Ship, Anyhow???, ABA Section of Litigation 2020 Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee CLE Seminar, Tucson, Arizona
- September 14, 2019EventPanelistInsurance for IP Claims, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Law Center’s Alumni CLE Program, Concord, New Hampshire
- June 5, 2019Event
- May 21, 2019EventPresenterInsurance and Risk Transfer Considerations in Commercial Contracts, Lawline CLE
- March 20, 2019Event
- March 13, 2019Event
- March 2, 2019EventModeratorUnchained and Decrypted: Coverage Issues Concerning Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Explained, 2019 ABA Section of Litigation Insurance Coverage CLE Seminar
- September 14, 2018EventSpeakerHot Topics in Business Insurance: Tips for Securing Indemnity and Defense Costs Coverage for the Company, Officers, and the Board, ABA Business Law Section Annual Meeting 2018, Austin, TX
- June 7, 2018Event
- March 29, 2018Event
- March 2, 2018EventModerator“Managing Risk Through Contractual Risk Transfer,” 2018 Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee CLE Seminar, Tucson, Arizona
- March 22, 2018Event
- January 3, 2018EventSpeakerIs Cooperation a Privilege? What You Need to Know About Preserving Privilege and Your Client’s Insurance Coverage, Colorado Bar Association, Vail, Colorado
- October 3, 2017Event
- March 2, 2017EventCo-presenter“Sifting for Coverage: Attorney Fee-Sifting Awards,” ABA Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee Conference, Tucson, AZ
- January 4, 2017EventCo-presenter“A Civil Litigator’s Guide to Insurance,” Colorado Bar Association, Aspen, CO
- May 19, 2016Event
- March 17, 2016EventSpeakerFirst Party Cyber Damages: Risk Quantification and Transfer Strategies, RIMS Chesapeake Chapter, Baltimore, Maryland
- January 14, 2014EventSpeakerUsing Self-Insured Retentions, Other Insurance and Deductibles To Insure Emerging Risks, Lorman Education Services Webinar
- December 1, 2009EventSpeakerExcess D&O Insurance Disputes and D&O Claims Resolution, 15th Annual ACI Advanced Forum on D&O Liability, New York, New York
Publications
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 10, 2024Publication
- December 5, 2024Publication
- Summer 2024Publication
- 26 Minute ReadAugust 14, 2024Publication
- 31 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024Publication
- June 11, 2024Publication
- May 2, 2024Publication
- April 4, 2024Publication
- February 20, 2024Publication
- January 31, 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- March-April 2024Publication
- January 5, 2024Publication
- December 8, 2023Publication
- Fall 2023Publication
- November 14, 2023Publication
- August 30, 2023Publication
- August 30, 2023Publication
- July 5, 2023Publication
- June 28, 2023Publication
- May 10, 2023Publication
- Publication
- December 15, 2022Publication
- December 14, 2022Publication
- September 29, 2022Publication
- March 8, 2022Publication
- January 2022Publication
- October 14, 2021Publication
- September 30, 2021Publication
- September 15, 2021Publication
- September 10, 2021Publication
- September 3, 2021Publication
- July 8, 2021Publication
- February 4, 2021Publication
- February 2, 2021Publication
- February 2021Publication
- 9 Minute ReadJanuary 19, 2021Publication
- December 2, 2020Publication
- November 17, 2020Publication
- September 28, 2020Publication
- September 25, 2020Publication
- September 22, 2020Publication
- September 11, 2020Publication
- July 17, 2020Publication
- April 7, 2020Publication
- February 27, 2020Publication
- February 26, 2020PublicationCo-authorCan Estoppel Coverage be Created if Defense Prejudices the Insured?, Law.com
- February 11, 2020Publication
- February 11, 2020Publication
- February 3, 2020Publication
- January 2020Publication
- January 21, 2020PublicationCo-authorYear in Review: Top Directors & Officers Insurance Cases of 2019, Insurance Coverage Law Center
- January 21, 2020PublicationCo-authorYear in Review: Top Social Engineering Insurance Cases of 2019, Insurance Coverage Law Center
- January 29, 2020Publication
- December 13, 2019Publication
- November 1, 2019Publication
- October 2019Publication
- October 10, 2019Publication
- September 11, 2019Publication
- August 2019Publication
- February 22, 2019Publication
- January 31, 2019Publication
- December 19, 2018Publication
- October 31, 2018Publication
- October 4, 2018Publication
- September 12, 2018Publication
- February 2, 2018Publication
- December 2017Publication
- November 14 2017Publication
- November 1, 2017Publication
- November 1, 2017Publication
- September 14, 2017Publication
- August 29, 2017Publication
- August 25, 2017Publication
- August 18, 2017Publication
- January 2017PublicationContributor
- January 20, 2017Publication
- December 2016Publication
- December 2016Publication
- October 11, 2016Publication
- September 8, 2016Publication
- May 25, 2016Publication
- May 24, 2016Publication
- April 17, 2016Publication
- April 12, 2016Publication
- December 15, 2015Publication
- December 15, 2015Publication
- November 10, 2015Publication
- November 9, 2015Publication
- August 13, 2015Publication
- July 17, 2015Publication
- July 14, 2015Publication
- July 13, 2015Publication
- June 24, 2015Publication
- June 15, 2015Publication
- June 11, 2015Publication
- June 8, 2015Publication
- May/June 2015Publication
- April 28, 2015Publication
- April 27, 2015Publication
- March 3, 2015Publication
- February 1, 2015Publication
- January 29, 2015Publication
- January 16, 2015Publication
- December 19, 2014Publication
- December 10, 2014Publication
- December 2014PublicationCo-authorInsurance Coverage Issues in Hydraulic Fracturing, LexisNexis® Emerging Issues Analysis
- November 13, 2014Publication
- November 10, 2014Publication
- October 15, 2014Publication
- October 15, 2014Publication
- October 14, 2014Publication
- May 6, 2014Publication
- May 5, 2014Publication
- December 17, 2013Publication
- November 18, 2013Publication
- August 12, 2013Publication
- May 22, 2013Publication
- February 26, 2013Publication
- November 15, 2012Publication
- July 30, 2012Publication
- April 26, 2012Publication
- November 2011PublicationCo-authorFracking Liabilities May Be Covered By Insurance, Mealey's Litigation Report, Vol. 26, No. 1
- Fall 2011PublicationCo-authorProperty Insurance Dispute Resolution, Appleman on Insurance Law, Vol. 5, Chapter 48
- September 2011Publication
- May 2007Publication
- April 2005Publication
- December 17, 2004PublicationNanotechnology: Tiny Technology, Big Risk?, Andrews Insurance Coverage Litigation Reporter, Vol. 15, No. 10
- Summer 2002PublicationAuthorIs There Insurance Coverage For Lawsuits Against The Firearm Industry?, Nevada Law Journal, Vol. 2, No. 2, 533
- February 15, 2002PublicationAuthorThe Essentials of Business Interruption Coverage In The Wake Of September 11, 2001, Mealey’s Business Interruption Insurance Report, Vol. 1, No. 3
Blog Posts
- January 7, 2025Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- January 6, 2025Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- December 3, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- October 3, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- September 26, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- July, 29, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- June 28, 2024Blockchain Legal Resource
- June 18, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- June 17, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- April 16, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- April 1, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
News
- December 17, 2024Media Mention
- December 5, 2024Media Mention
- October 3, 2024Media Mention
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- Media MentionQuotedAppellate D&O ruling highlights choice of law disputes, Business Insurance
- Media Mention
- June 24, 2024Media MentionQuotedNevada judge rules for restaurant holding company in COVID case, Business Insurance
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- May 24, 2024Media Mention
- May 6, 2024Media MentionQuotedOptions for transferring risk have their rewards, Business Insurance
- April 2, 2024Media MentionQuotedBridge collapse could spur waves of coverage litigation, Business Insurance
- March 5, 2024Media MentionQuotedAppeals court considers if renewal omission is misrepresentation, Business Insurance
- January 30, 2024Media Mention
- October 6, 2023Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2023News
- September 28, 2023Media Mention
- August 28, 2023Media Mention
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- August 11, 2023Media Mention
- July 7, 2023Media Mention
- July 6, 2023Media Mention
- June 16, 2023Media Mention
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- June 2, 2023Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- May 19, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadMay 17, 2023News
- April 19, 2023Media Mention
- March 17, 2023Media Mention
- January 11, 2023Media Mention
- January 3, 2023Media Mention
- January 2, 2023Media Mention
- November 22, 2022Media Mention
- November 2, 2022Media MentionQuoted, Courts likely to determine coverage for state-backed cyberattacks, Business Insurance
- November 2, 2022Media MentionQuoted, War exclusion gains traction in cyber market, Business Insurance
- October 28, 2022Media Mention
- October 27, 2022Media Mention
- September 30, 2022Media Mention
- September 30, 2022Media Mention
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- August 18, 2022Media Mention
- August 9, 2022Media MentionQuotedPolicyholders left exposed to rising phishing losses, Business Insurance
- July 13, 2022Media Mention
- June 15, 2022Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- June 7, 2022Media Mention
- June 6, 2022Media MentionSix COVID business interruption rulings side with insurers, Business Insurance
- June 3, 2022Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- May 13, 2022Media Mention
- March 31, 2022Media Mention
- March 9, 2022Media Mention
- February 16, 2022Media Mention
- February 9, 2022Media Mention
- February 3, 2022Media Mention
- February 1, 2022Media Mention
- January 5, 2022Media Mention
- January 4, 2022Media Mention
- January 3, 2022Media Mention
- December 17, 2021Media Mention
- December 1, 2021Media Mention
- November 19, 2021Media Mention
- November 2, 2021Media Mention
- October 29, 2021Media Mention
- October 4, 2021Media Mention
- September 24, 2021Media Mention
- September 23, 2021Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 27, 2021News
- August 24, 2021Media Mention
- July 15, 2021Media Mention
- July 9, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- May 7, 2021Media Mention
- May 6, 2021Media MentionQuotedMovie chain’s virus-related BI suit against FM Global proceeds, Business Insurance
- May 5, 2021Media Mention
- May 4, 2021Media Mention
- April 18, 2021Media Mention
- March 17, 2021Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 15, 2021News
- March 9, 2021Media MentionQuotedInsurers win restaurants’ COVID-19 cases, Business Insurance
- March 8, 2021Media Mention
- March 8, 2021Media Mention
- October 30, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Judge Doesn’t Toss Business Interruption Suit Filed By Pub, Business Insurance
- October 30, 2020Media MentionQuotedJudge doesn't toss business interruption suit filed by pub, Business Insurance Online
- September 28, 2020Media Mention
- September 21, 2020Media Mention
- September 17, 2020Media Mention
- September 2, 2020Media Mention
- August 12, 2020Media Mention
- July 16, 2020Media Mention
- June 1, 2020Media Mention
- February 27, 2020Media Mention
- February 18, 2020Media MentionQuotedCoronavirus Supply Chain Losses Could Be Tough to Recover, Business Insurance
- February 4, 2020Media MentionQuotedRansomware Case's Impact Could Be Far-Reaching, Business Insurance
- January 1, 2020Media Mention
- December 20, 2019Media Mention
- December 19, 2019Media Mention
- March 6, 2019Media Mention
- January 4, 2019Media Mention
- December 18, 2018Media MentionQuotedDrone users may lack coverage in CGL policies
- April 20, 2018Media MentionQuotedCalifornia appeals court rules for insurers in railroads’ coverage dispute, Business Insurance
- November 3, 2017Media MentionQuotedTravelers prevails in computer fraud coverage dispute
- October 13, 2017Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2017News
- August 29, 2017Media MentionQuotedFootball Programs Could Face Dearth of Concussion Insurance, Business Insurance
- 2 Minute ReadApril 3, 2017News
- December 20, 2016News
- June 8, 2016Media Mention
- June 3, 2016Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadApril 20, 2016News
- December 14, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 1, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 27, 2014News
- July 24, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 11, 2009News
- March 3, 2021Media MentionQuotedCOVID-19 one year later, Business Insurance
Education
JD, University of New Hampshire School of Law, 1994
BA, Stony Brook University, The State University of New York, 1988
Admissions
District of Columbia
Massachusetts
New York
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Advertising Litigation
- AI and Emerging Technologies
- Appeals
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Discovery and E-Discovery
- Energy Litigation
- Financial Services Litigation
- Litigation
- Pipeline
- Rocket Docket Practice (US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia)
- 3D Printing
- Energy
- Financial Services
- Hospitality
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Retail and Consumer Products
Resources, insights and information to help homeowners and business owners prepare for and recover from wildfires