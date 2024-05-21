Michael J. Messonnier, Jr.
Counsel
Overview
Michael’s practice focuses on regulatory, finance, and market design matters for domestic energy sector clients. Michael’s practice has concentrated on representing Independent System Operators (“ISOs”) and other energy sector clients in their dealings with federal and state regulatory agencies and reliability organizations, in the design and operation of ISO markets, in the development and application of finance rules, and on various corporate governance matters.
Experience
- Involved in various federal and state regulatory issues encountered by ISOs and other energy sector clients, including tariff and market rule revisions, FERC rulemaking proceedings, responding to complaints at FERC, and other FERC and public service commission related litigation.
- Advised the New York Independent System Operator (“NYISO”) in the design of energy, ancillary services, installed capacity, and transmission congestion contract markets, including advising on the development and administration of cost recovery, financial settlement, credit support, black start service, code of conduct, dispute resolution, and other market, operational, and corporate matters.
- Advised the NYISO on various corporate governance matters.
- Advised clients in connection with planning and interconnection matters.
- Advised ISOs in connection with FERC compliance audits.
- Advised clients in connection with FERC Office of Enforcement and public service commission investigations and data requests.
Affiliations
Professional
- President, Energy Bar Association’s Southern Chapter
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Tulane University, magna cum laude, 2006
BA, History, Oglethorpe University, 2001
Admissions
Virginia
New York