Michael is co-lead of the firm’s energy litigation practice and handles high-stakes commercial litigation, with an emphasis on energy, real estate, eminent domain, and construction matters. Whether prosecuting or defending claims, Michael brings an aggressive approach designed to achieve results. His 25 years of courtroom experience covers a vast array of complex legal issues that mirrors his broad-based practice overall.

Michael litigates cases covering a full range of industries and has specific experience defending clients in high-risk mass plaintiff and class action litigation, including matters involving claims of breach of contract, negligence, fraud, tortious interference, breach of fiduciary duty, trespass, nuisance, and other torts. He has tried cases at every court level in Texas where a civil case can be tried—state justice court, county court, and district court—as well as in federal district court and federal bankruptcy court.

Clients hire Michael for his trial advocacy skill, often as lead counsel shortly before trial, knowing he enjoys and excels at the presentation of live courtroom evidence. He is particularly adept at proceedings that involve requests for extraordinary relief, such as temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions. Cases of this nature play to his strength in quickly comprehending and efficiently assessing tough, complicated issues in a fast-paced environment.

Michael’s passion for advocacy extends beyond the courtroom to the classroom. He has taught courses on trial advocacy and deposition techniques at the University of Houston Law Center since 2002.