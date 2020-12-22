Michael handles complex civil disputes, with a focus on patent litigation and other intellectual property and technology-related matters before federal district courts and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). IAM Patent has said he “possesses talents in contentious matters across a range of sectors” (2024) and called him “a savvy litigator proficient at handling diverse technologies, who calms nerves when infringement issues loom” (2022). He has experience with patents in a variety of fields, including automotive and mobility, semiconductors and electronics, software, computer networking and Internet technology, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and nuclear manufacturing technology. He previously served as co-head of the firm's intellectual property practice.

He has represented companies in litigation regarding complex technology outsourcing agreements and advises clients on liability issues related to the use of technology and the Internet, including issues related to cloud computing, online sweepstakes, and related marketing programs.

Michael also counsels clients on data security and privacy issues. He is experienced in handling the investigative and legal response to network intrusions and data breach events and has represented clients in class action litigation and regulatory investigations involving claims arising out of these incidents.