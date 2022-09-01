Mike is co-head of the firm’s Corporate Team. He has an extensive corporate securities and mergers and acquisitions practice that is focused on the energy industry. His practice includes a particular emphasis on representation of issuers and underwriters in energy-related public and private offerings of equity and debt securities (including IPOs); representation of buyers, sellers and special committees in mergers and acquisitions (domestic and foreign) and of private equity firms’ investments in energy and energy infrastructure; redemptions and exchanges of corporate debt; negotiating complex partnerships and joint ventures; structuring spin-offs and “going private” transactions; and corporate governance.

Mike has also been actively involved in energy transition infrastructure projects, including CCUS infrastructure, and clean hydrogen and ammonia infrastructure, projects and voluntary carbon credits and the purchase and sale of low carbon intensity natural gas for blue hydrogen production. He has represented clients in connection with more than 550 public and private offerings of debt, equity and preferred securities totaling over $200 billion and more than 295 M&A transactions totaling over $178 billion.

Chambers USA notes that clients have described Mike as “one of the most experienced and knowledgeable securities lawyers" and “a well-regarded and distinguished practitioner”.