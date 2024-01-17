Michael is an associate in the Labor and Employment group, focusing his practice on complex discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour disputes, including class actions and PAGA matters. Michael’s experience includes wage and hour class actions; California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) suits; and workplace discrimination, harassment, and retaliation matters.

During law school, Michael served as an intern at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California working primarily on employment matters. He also served as a co-director of the East Bay Dreamers Clinic, an organization that provides immigration legal services.

Prior to law school, Michael worked as a consultant and quantitative analyst.