Michael is an associate in the Labor and Employment group, focusing his practice on complex discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour disputes, including class actions and PAGA matters. Michael’s experience includes wage and hour class actions; California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) suits; and workplace discrimination, harassment, and retaliation matters.

During law school, Michael served as an intern at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California working primarily on employment matters. He also served as a co-director of the East Bay Dreamers Clinic, an organization that provides immigration legal services.

Prior to law school, Michael worked as a consultant and quantitative analyst.

Education

JD, University of California at Berkeley School of Law, 2019

MA, Columbia University, 2014

BA, University of California, Berkeley, 2011

Admissions

California

