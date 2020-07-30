Michael R. Perry
Partner
Michael is an active trial lawyer with more than 25 years of experience handling cases in state and federal court and before arbitration panels. Michael regularly represents corporate and individual clients in business disputes related to health care, class actions, utilities, intellectual property and environmental issues.
Michael is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Boston Bar Association and the International Association of Defense Counsel.
- Obtained favorable settlement on behalf of utility company with respect to $80 million dollar enforcement action filed by the US Government seeking removal of an electrical cable buried beneath Boston Harbor.
- Obtained summary judgment on behalf of the Boston Red Sox Baseball Club in wrongful death action.
- Secured $11 million dollar FINRA arbitration award on behalf of an internet entrepreneur and film producer who was defrauded by his financial advisor. Case featured in The Wall Street Journal.
- Obtained $1.2 million dollar arbitration award on behalf of a utility in dispute with a national university over the proper interpretation of a gas purchase agreement.
- Obtained favorable settlement on behalf of utility with respect to a claim filed by a local municipality seeking in excess of $40 million dollars in response costs associated with assessment and clean-up of a former landfill site.
- Represented utility company in a suit to recover response costs from a chemical manufacturer that had caused significant environmental contamination at the sites of several former manufactured gas plants owned by the utility. The suit resulted in a multimillion-dollar recovery for the utility.
- Represented utility in a suit against a gas transmission company to recover costs associated with assessing and remediating naphtha contamination discovered on the trust’s property.
- Defended utility against $6M subrogation claim arising out of a fire at a Boston office complex.
- Represented unregulated subsidiary of utility company in trial against a group of hospitals designed to determine the market value of certain commodities following the deregulation of the electric industry in Massachusetts.
- Obtained jury verdict including an award of multiple damages against a real estate developer who fraudulently claimed an ownership interest in a property owned by a real estate trust.
- Prevailed in books and records trial in Delaware Chancery Court on behalf of investment company seeking additional documents from start-up company that it invested in. Case featured in the National Law Journal.
- Represented investment company in federal court trial in which investment company alleged that defendant violated both state and federal securities laws.
- Obtained significant judgment on behalf of a property owner in environmental litigation against a car dealership.
- Obtained summary judgment on behalf of an insurance broker in a negligence claim alleging several million dollars in damages.
- Obtained summary judgment on behalf of a real estate developer in a claim involving an alleged breach of an easement agreement.
- Defended publicly traded health care company in a suit brought by a national health insurance company alleging breach of a long-term medical services agreement.
- Obtained favorable settlement on behalf of correctional facility in class action litigation brought by inmates alleging excessive use of force by correctional officers.
- Defended national insurance broker and one of its senior executives against claims that they violated restrictive covenants contained in the executive’s employment agreement.
- Obtained multi-million dollar settlement on behalf of electric utility in negligence claim against company that caused significant damage to client’s underground electrical facilities.
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
- Named a “Client Service All‐Star” by BTI, 2022-2023
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation Law, Boston Super Lawyers magazine, 2013-2019
- Member, Massachusetts Bar Association
- Member, International Association of Defense Counsel
JD, Boston College Law School, Articles Editor, Boston College International and Comparative Law Review, 1989
BA, St. Bonaventure University, magna cum laude, 1985
New Hampshire
Massachusetts