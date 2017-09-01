Michael guides clients through labor and employment matters, including litigation surrounding non-compete agreements, trade secrets, discrimination, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination. He also counsels employers on wage and hour disputes, class and collective actions, employee misclassification claims and labor union organization, among other wide-ranging employment and labor issues. He has represented clients in all aspects of labor-management relations, including representation elections, and has helped clients develop campaign management strategies and litigation responses to corporate campaign activities. Michael has also litigated labor and employment cases in federal and state trial and appellate courts around the country and before the NLRB and EEOC.

He is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog.