Michael J. Sanchez
Associate
Overview
Michael is an associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions practice. In addition to providing general corporate counsel, Michael’s practice focuses on domestic and cross-border transactions.
While in law school, Michael was a member of the University of Miami School of Law’s Innocence Clinic where he assisted in the exoneration efforts of wrongfully convicted individuals in Florida. Prior to joining the firm, Michael co-founded a nonprofit organization in the Bahamas that delivered school supplies to local children in need.
Experience
- Represents technology, media and telecom groups in connection with the construction, development and operation of digital infrastructure networks, including subsea and terrestrial, in Western Europe, South America and the Atlantic Ocean.
- Represents private equity clients in various platform-level and add-on acquisitions.
- Advises international financial institutions and multilateral lenders on a variety of corporate finance transactions.
- Advises lenders on the transition of loan portfolios from LIBOR to alternative rates.
- Represents pro bono clients on a wide range of matters including marital support and child custody arrangements, landlord-tenant disputes and contract negotiation.
- Represents Ginnie Mae in the issuance of securities pursuant to its government guaranteed multiclass securities program.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Cuban American Bar Association
- Member, Miami-Dade Beacon Council
- Member, United Way LINC
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 2021
BA, University of Pennsylvania, 2018
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish