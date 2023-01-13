Michael is an associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions practice. In addition to providing general corporate counsel, Michael’s practice focuses on domestic and cross-border transactions.

While in law school, Michael was a member of the University of Miami School of Law’s Innocence Clinic where he assisted in the exoneration efforts of wrongfully convicted individuals in Florida. Prior to joining the firm, Michael co-founded a nonprofit organization in the Bahamas that delivered school supplies to local children in need.