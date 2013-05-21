Mike represents clients in complex litigation across a broad array of subject matters, including commercial disputes and corporate torts, energy and environmental litigation, intellectual property rights, fiduciary matters, and constitutional and statutory issues. Mike practices before both trial and appellate courts, as well as agencies and in arbitration proceedings. Mike has tried numerous cases in federal and state courts, and has represented parties in appeals throughout the country.

Mike's commercial litigation practice encompasses a full spectrum of disputes such as contracts and business torts, products liability, ERISA, tax, securities, partnership and business governance controversies, legal and medical malpractice, land use, construction, and insurance coverage issues. He has extensive experience in intellectual property matters involving trade secrets and copyrights, and also has a significant experience in trusts and estates litigation.

His practice in the energy and environmental area includes the representation of utilities that produce and distribute nuclear, coal and alternative energy-based electricity, as well as companies engaged in the extraction, refining and distribution of oil and natural gas. Mike has handled matters involving compliance with the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act. For a number of years, he has represented the US Department of Energy in licensing matters involving the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository and related administrative proceedings.

Mike's broad practice has made him proficient in trying scientific and technical subject matters. His ability to quickly understand complex scientific concepts and technology enables him to advise expert witnesses, communicate with judges and jurors, design sophisticated litigation tactics, and negotiate effectively with opposing counsel.

Mike has represented parties in federal and state trial courts around the country and has represented parties in appeals before the US Supreme Court; the Supreme Court of Virginia; and the US Courts of Appeals for the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and Federal Circuits. After earning his law degree, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Frank M. Johnson, Jr., of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Mike served two terms on the Third District Disciplinary Subcommittee for the Virginia State Bar, for which he heard matters involving professional misconduct and other violations of ethical standards in the legal profession.