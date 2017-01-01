Mike advises a diverse range of clients on asset securitization, complex structured finance, and other corporate finance transactions, with an emphasis on mortgage and asset-backed securitization transactions. He represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, mortgage servicers, trustees, custodians, and other market participants, providing counsel that spans a wide breadth of asset classes, including mortgage servicing rights (including excess spread and advance financing) and residential mortgage-backed securities, among others.

Mike maintains an active pro bono practice, servicing clients across various industries, with an emphasis on asylum casework and civil rights.

Prior to joining Hunton, Mike practiced in the New York offices of a number of national and international law firms.