Mike Witschel
Overview
Mike advises a diverse range of clients on asset securitization, complex structured finance, and other corporate finance transactions, with an emphasis on mortgage and asset-backed securitization transactions. He represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, mortgage servicers, trustees, custodians, and other market participants, providing counsel that spans a wide breadth of asset classes, including mortgage servicing rights (including excess spread and advance financing) and residential mortgage-backed securities, among others.
Mike maintains an active pro bono practice, servicing clients across various industries, with an emphasis on asylum casework and civil rights.
Prior to joining Hunton, Mike practiced in the New York offices of a number of national and international law firms.
Experience
- Counsel to both sponsor and underwriter in major monthly RMBS securitization program.
- Counsel to investment bank in recurring underwritings and revolving investments in agency mortgage servicing rights facilitated through both master trust structures and direct financing arrangements.
- Counsel to mortgage loan originators advising on securitization disclosures, indemnification matters, and agreements.
- Counsel to servicer in cyclical servicing transfer arrangements.
Experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Represented a national banking association in connection with the transition of a multibillion-dollar portfolio of green energy project finance transactions, guaranteed by the Department of Energy, to a successor trustee, including extensive due diligence, drafting and negotiating succession agreements, liaising with the Department of Energy and other Federal Agencies, completing tax review, and drafting and negotiating various security documents.
- Represented national banking associations as trustees and collateral agents in connection with numerous multibillion-dollar leveraged buyouts, including review of indentures, security agreements, foreign collateral documents, and stock pledges.
- Represented a fintech startup, focusing on the factoring of accounts receivable and trade payables, in connection with the construction and structuring of a program, whereby assets are owned by a Delaware statutory trust, including the drafting and negotiation of the trust documentation, terms and conditions, and bankruptcy remote opinions.
Insights
Publications
- January 1, 2017PublicationAuthorHuman Rights in Times of Crisis: Article 3 Prevails - Examining How LGBTQ Asylum Seekers in the European Union Are Denied Equal Protection of Law, 32.5 Am. U. Int'l L. Rev. 1047 (2017)
Education
JD, American University Washington College of Law, cum laude, 2018
BA, Northeastern University, cum laude, 2012
Admissions
New York
Connecticut
Massachusetts
Languages
- French
- German
- Spanish