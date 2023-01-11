Michael represents domestic and foreign agents, arrangers, direct and unitranche lenders and other financing parties, as well as sponsors and borrowers, in leveraged buy-outs, hostile and friendly tender offers, recapitalizations and spin-offs, workouts and restructurings, debtor-in-possession and exit financings, and fund and capital call financings.

Michael also represents clients that provide mezzanine and bridge financing, direct and club financing, unitranche financing, asset based financing, first lien/second lien financing, cross border financing, media and telecom financing, leisure financing, project and other structured financing, and "one stop" bank/bond financing. He also has extensive experience in finance transactions across many industries, with particular focus on media, telecom, healthcare, retail, leisure (including casinos), family restaurant, energy, software, technology and industrial areas, as well as extensive experience with all types of intercreditor arrangements and AAL’s.