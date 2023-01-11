Michael I. Zinder
Overview
Michael represents domestic and foreign agents, arrangers, direct and unitranche lenders and other financing parties, as well as sponsors and borrowers, in leveraged buy-outs, hostile and friendly tender offers, recapitalizations and spin-offs, workouts and restructurings, debtor-in-possession and exit financings, and fund and capital call financings.
Michael also represents clients that provide mezzanine and bridge financing, direct and club financing, unitranche financing, asset based financing, first lien/second lien financing, cross border financing, media and telecom financing, leisure financing, project and other structured financing, and "one stop" bank/bond financing. He also has extensive experience in finance transactions across many industries, with particular focus on media, telecom, healthcare, retail, leisure (including casinos), family restaurant, energy, software, technology and industrial areas, as well as extensive experience with all types of intercreditor arrangements and AAL’s.
Experience
- Represented a prominent direct lender in over a dozen recent acquisition and recapitalization secured financings (including many unitranche) across multiple industries, with debt extensions ranging from $70 million to $500 million.
- Represented a well-known direct lender and agent in several recent direct lending acquisition and recapitalization secured transactions.
- Represented a distinctive investment firm in several recent direct lending acquisition, incremental and restructured secured transactions.
- Represented private equity firm in over $1 billion in financing facilities in connection with a SPAC combination transaction.
- Represented various lenders and borrowers with respect to various capital call credit facilities.
- Represented private equity client in connection with $1.1 billion in first lien and second lien facilities to finance the recapitalization and portfolio consolidation of several software processing companies.
- Represented private equity client in connection with secured credit facilities of $330 million to finance the acquisition of an eyewear company.
- Represented client in connection with $59 million in secured credit facilities to finance the acquisition of commercial insulation contractor.
- Represented lending syndicate providing $9.5 billion bridge financing for the acquisition of a major software company.
- Represented a European catering company in connection with $210 million secured term, delayed draw and revolving credit facilities for a cross-border acquisition of a contract food service company.
- Represented a private equity firm in connection with $268 million in secured First Lien/Second Lien and revolving credit facilities to finance a dividend recapitalization transaction involving a commercial and residential garage door manufacturer.
- Represented a commercial mortgage company in connection with $1.85 billion in a secured refinancing of cross-border mortgage and mezzanine loans.
- Represented a private equity firm in connection with $102.5 million in secured financing facilities for the acquisition of a registered investment advisor.
- Represented a private equity firm in connection with $270 million in secured term and revolving credit facilities for the acquisition of a global safety company.
- Represented a financial services company in connection with $1.075 billion in secured exit financing facilities.
- Represented a financial services company in connection with various financing facilities in connection with the workout, restructuring, bankruptcy, credit bid and exit of a mobile home manufacturer.
- Represented an asset management company in connection with various DIP and exit financing facilities in connection with its $6.5 billion investment in a retail real estate company.
- Represented a private equity fund in connection with various energy financing facilities with respect to its investment in a major oil and gas provider.
- Represented a multinational computer technology corporation in connection with a $3.5 billion bridge financing for the acquisition of a management systems software provider.
- Represented client in connection with a $1.075 billion First Lien/Second Lien exit financing to a broadband and business communications provider.
- Represented a lender in connection with $2.5 billion in DIP financing and emergence financing.
- Represented a major investment fund in connection with a $100 million bridge financing.
- Represented a communications company in connection with a $1.0 billion DIP financing.
- Represented a finance company in connection with $1.3 billion in senior and bridge financings for the acquisition of a customer engagement and loyalty company.
- Represented an asset management company in connection with a $400 million DIP financing to a retail real estate company.
- Represented arrangers of several prominent secured sub-sea fiber optic cable financings.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Banking and Finance, Band 4, Chambers USA, 2016–2018
- Listed as a recommended lawyer for Commercial Lending, Legal 500 United States, 2015–2017
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Banking Law, New York Super Lawyers magazine, 2006–2019
- Recognized as a Leading Practitioner in Banking and Finance, Euromoney Institutional Investor Expert Guides, 2016–2019
- Profiled in Practical Law, The Journal, October, 2015
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Primary Market Committee and Trade Practices and Forms Committee, LSTA
- Member, Finance Advisory Board, Practical Law, The Journal
- Member, New York State Bar Association
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Advisory Council, Rockefeller University
- Member, Alumni Board, Brandeis University
- Trustee, Citizens Budget Commission of New York, 1991–2006
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- EventFrequent speaker at finance industry conferences, including leading or co-leading panels on Bridge Lending for the LSTA, Loan Syndication Issues for Strategic Research Institute and Cross Border Financing Issues for Omega.
Publications
- 2017-2018PublicationCo-authorEBITDA Adjustments, Practical Law website
- September 2014PublicationCo-authorExpert Q&A on Developments in Board Authorizations Post-Verizon, Practical Law, The Journal
- April 2014PublicationCo-authorLegislation Effective in New York To Combat Paper Terrorism, Practical Lawyer
- March 14, 2013PublicationCo-authorUnder the Hood of In Re Motors Liquidation, Law360
- April 16, 2012PublicationCo-authorAltering the Leveraged Lending Landscape, Law360 Finance
- April 14, 2011PublicationCo-authorEffects of Roswell V. Alternative Construction, Law360
- September 2010PublicationCo-authorCreditors Beware: Lessons from Recent Court Decisions, Practical Law, The Journal
- August 26, 2010PublicationCo-authorThe New Normal in Acquisition Finance Commitments, Law360
- March 2010PublicationInterviewAn Expert’s View on Prepayments, Practical Law, The Journal
- PublicationCo-authorFraudulent Conveyance Aspects of Leveraged Buyouts, International Financial Law Review
News
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar (each year), Managing Editor, Human Rights Law Review
BA, Brandeis University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa
Admissions
New York