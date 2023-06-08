Prior to joining the firm, Michelle-Ann served as a Trial Attorney in the US Department of Justice for approximately seven years, leading the defense of challenges to the Department of the Interior’s oil, gas, and coal programs, including Interior’s analyses of impacts on climate change under NEPA. Michelle-Ann provided compliance and litigation guidance to agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, Office of Surface Management, Reclamation and Enforcement, and the Office of Natural Resources and Revenue, on statutes including NEPA, Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA), Federal Land Policy Management Act (FLPMA), Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management Act (FOGRMA), the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA), and the General Mining Law of 1872.

Michelle-Ann previously clerked at EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance in the Waste and Chemicals Enforcement Division, where she provided guidance on matters involving the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Michelle-Ann also has experience working at the international level. Through her work as a Legal Specialist in the Organization of American States, she worked with Latin American and Caribbean countries on environmental law and policy issues, including energy, disaster risk management, climate change, and the implementation of multilateral environmental agreements.