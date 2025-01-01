Michelle Meyer
Associate
Overview
Michelle focuses her practice on labor and employment law, including employment discrimination and harassment claims, class action wage and hour disputes, California PAGA actions, and wrongful termination allegations. Michelle also assists clients with advice and counseling on a variety of California employment issues.
In law school, Michelle served as an Executive Editor of the Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal.
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, 2025
BS, University of Southern California, 2016
Admissions
California