Mihika Gupta
Associate
Overview
Mihika is a dispute resolution associate in our London office with experience in a wide range of international disputes. Mihika counsels clients regarding investment treaty and commercial arbitrations under the ICSID, UNCITRAL, ICC, LCIA and SIAC rules. She is a common law trained, dual-qualified attorney who has participated in legal proceedings within the Indian court system.
Experience
- Representing a Canadian mining company in an ICSID arbitration concerning claims in relation to a mining project.
- Representing a global energy major in an UNCITRAL arbitration against a Middle Eastern State following the expiry of a production sharing contract.
- Representing an Indian energy and infrastructure company in an ICC arbitration in relation to claims arising out an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the construction of a thermal power plant.
- Representing an Asian energy company in an LCIA arbitration involving post-acquisition claims for breach of indemnities under a share purchase agreement.
- Representing a Middle Eastern energy company in a SIAC arbitration in relation to claims arising out of contracts for the construction of a hydropower project.
Education
Geneva LLM in International Dispute Settlement (MIDS), University of Geneva Faculty of Law and the Geneva Graduate Institute, 2022
BA LLB, National Law University, Jodhpur, 2018
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
India