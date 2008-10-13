Mike Kerrigan
Overview
Mike’s practice focuses on the purchase, sale and trading of loans, securities, claims, derivatives and other interests in domestic and international companies in, near, or emerging from financial distress. He has extensive experience representing commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds in corporate finance, structured finance and derivative transactions, with an emphasis on investments in and secondary market trading of loans, securities, claims, derivatives and other interests in domestic and international companies in, near or emerging from financial distress, using LSTA, LMA, ISDA and bespoke documentation.
Mike advises clients throughout the life of the financial asset, from primary asset origination through pre-trade diligence, confirmation negotiation, trading and settlement, through restructuring (whether through bankruptcy or private transactions) or maturity. Areas of substantive counsel include due diligence, internal compliance, regulatory, bankruptcy, and corporate and securities, with an emphasis on public side/private side, confidential information flow issues and Securities Act registration exemption analysis.
Mike is a frequent panelist at LSTA events, and author and draftsman of various LSTA-published documents, articles, user's guides and market advisories on a broad range of topics affecting the secondary loan market, including forms of LSTA standard documentation, user's guides, domestic trading advisories and cross-border trading literature.
Experience
- Represented numerous commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds in thousands of LSTA, LMA, ISDA and bespoke purchases and sales of domestic and international distressed and par bank debt, “when issued” securities and other securities, and bankruptcy claims.
- Served as counsel to the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) in drafting jointly with the Loan Market Association (LMA) the standard cross-border distressed trading documentation glossary and user's guide.
- Served as counsel to the LSTA in drafting the standard domestic distressed trading documentation and related user's guide.
- Served as counsel to the LSTA in drafting the standard domestic “buy-in/sell-out” remedy provisions in the par trade confirmation.
- Represented numerous commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds in managing the flow of confidential information and negotiating confidentiality agreements and “big boy” letters.
- Represented numerous commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds in actively monitoring bankruptcy proceedings and assisting in creditor recovery valuation.
- Represented large financial institution in connection with an equity-linked note issuance program.
- Represented numerous lenders and borrowers in negotiating syndicated credit agreements.
- Represented numerous investment banks, commercial banks and mortgage companies in various purchases and sales of mortgage loan portfolios.
- Represented issuers and servicers in several residential mortgage securitization programs.
- Represented large financial institution in sale of mortgage loan servicing platform.
- Represented Fortune 500 corporations in connection with financings for acquisitions aggregating over $1,000,000,000.
- Represented commercial finance subsidiary of Fortune 500 corporation in providing financing of energy savings and generation projects.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Securitization and Structured Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- "Rising Star," North Carolina Super Lawyers magazine, 2009-2010
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Loan Syndications and Trading Association, Inc.
- Member, International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.
- Member, LSTA Legal Advisory Committee and Trade Practices and Forms Committee; ISDA Loan Only CDS Committee and Loan Settlement Working Group Committee
Insights
Legal Updates
- October 13, 2008Legal Update
- October 7, 2008Legal Update
- September 30, 2008Legal Update
- September 23, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 24, 2013EventPanelistUpdate on LSTA Documentation: Short Form Proceeds Letter, Collateral Annex, Delayed Compensation, LIBOR Definition, Master Confidentiality for Trade Claims - LSTA Conference, A Practical Look at Loan Operations and Settlement Today
- 2008EventPanelistDistressed Trade Confirmation and Standard Terms and Conditions, Purchase and Sale Agreement for Distressed Trades, LSTA Seminar on An Introduction to LSTA's Documents and Market Practices
- 2007EventPanelistConfidentiality and Related Issues in Leveraged Loan Primary Origination, Secondary Trading and Restructuring, LSTA Annual Conference
- 2007EventPanelistDistressed Trade Confirmation and Standard Terms and Conditions, Purchase and Sale Agreement for Distressed Trades, LSTA Seminar on An Introduction to the Loan Market, LSTA Documents and Market Practices
- 2006EventPanelistReview of the Distressed Market and Documentation, LSTA Seminar on An Introduction to the Loan Market, LSTA Documents and Market Practices
- 2005EventPanelistSecondary Market Trading: Combination of History and Practice, LSTA Seminar on Standard Documents and Market Practices for the Syndicated and Loan Trading Market
Publications
- February 7, 2025Publication
- January 22, 2025Publication
- January 21, 2025Publication
- January 4, 2025Publication
- January 3, 2025Publication
- December 18, 2024Publication
- December 1, 2024Publication
- November 19, 2024Publication
- November 7, 2024Publication
- October 27, 2024Publication
- October 11, 2024Publication
- October 5, 2024Publication
- September 11, 2024Publication
- September 8, 2024Publication
- September 2, 2024Publication
- August 20, 2024Publication
- Publication
- Publication
- June 30, 2024Publication
- June 13, 2024Publication
- June 11, 2024Publication
- May 25, 2024Publication
- May 15, 2024Publication
- May 15, 2024Publication
- May 12, 2024Publication
- April 13, 2024Publication
- April 5, 2024
- February 28, 2024Publication
- February 13, 2024Publication
- February 7, 2024Publication
- February 2, 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- January 3, 2024Publication
- January 2, 2024Publication
- December 21, 2023Publication
- November 8, 2023Publication
- October 30, 2023Publication
- October 15, 2023Publication
- October 4, 2023Publication
- September 25, 2023Publication
- September, 16, 2023Publication
- August 27, 2023Publication
- August 9, 2023Publication
- August 3, 2023Publication
- July 19, 2023Publication
- June 25, 2023Publication
- June 17, 2023Publication
- June 7, 2023Publication
- May 5, 2023Publication
- April 16, 2023Publication
- April 15, 2023Publication
- April 8, 2023Publication
- March 29, 2023Publication
- March 14, 2023Publication
- March 1, 2023Publication
- February 20, 2023Publication
- February 17, 2023Publication
- February 2, 2023Publication
- February 1, 2023Publication
- January 4, 2023Publication
- December 23, 2022Publication
- December 7, 2022Publication
- November 29, 2022Publication
- November 14, 2022Publication
- November 12, 2022Publication
- November 4, 2022Publication
- October 21, 2022Publication
- October 12, 2022Publication
- September 27, 2022Publication
- September 12, 2022Publication
- September 7, 2022PublicationAuthorA Sweet Lesson in Changing My Opinions, The Wall Street Journal
- September 6, 2022Publication
- August 16, 2022Publication
- July 29, 2022Publication
- July 11, 2022Publication
- June 18, 2022Publication
- June 1, 2022Publication
- May 31, 2022Publication
- May 4, 2022Publication
- April 13, 2022Publication
- April 1, 2022Publication
- March 16, 2022Publication
- February 23, 2022Publication
- January 31, 2022Publication
- January 28, 2022Publication
- January 21, 2022Publication
- December 21, 2021Publication
- December 5, 2021Publication
- November 16, 2021Publication
- October 20, 2021Publication
- October 14, 2021Publication
- September 24, 2021Publication
- August 19, 2021Publication
- August 14, 2021Publication
- August 3, 2021Publication
- August 2, 2021Publication
- July 23, 2021Publication
- July 14, 2021Publication
- June 30, 2021Publication
- June 22, 2021Publication
- June 4, 2021Publication
- May 24, 2021Publication
- May 15, 2021Publication
- May 5, 2021Publication
- April 19, 2021Publication
- April 7, 2021Publication
- April 5, 2021Publication
- March 26, 2021Publication
- March 17, 2021Publication
- March 3, 2021Publication
- February 17, 2021Publication
- February 8, 2021Publication
- January 13, 2021Publication
- December 31, 2020Publication
- December 14, 2020Publication
- November 27, 2020Publication
- November 10, 2020Publication
- November 4, 2020PublicationAuthorThe Fog of Worship With Facemasks, Wall Street Journal
- October 14, 2020Publication
- September 7, 2020Publication
- August 26, 2020PublicationAuthorLate Bloomer Learns to Forgive, Wall Street Journal
- July 28, 2020Publication
- July 19, 2020Publication
- July 16, 2020Publication
- July 4, 2020Publication
- June 20, 2020Publication
- June 12, 2020Publication
- May 26, 2020Publication
- April 19, 2020Publication
- April 5, 2020Publication
- March 26, 2020Publication
- March 5, 2020Publication
- August 2017Publication
- May 1, 2009PublicationAuthorUser's Guide for LSTA Distressed Trading Documentation
- 2007PublicationCo-authorUser's Guide for LSTA Distressed Trading Documentation
- 2006PublicationCo-authorToward a More Integrated World: The Future of the Global Distressed Loan Market, The Handbook of Loan Syndications & Trading
- 2006PublicationCo-authorThe Future of the Global Distressed Loan Market, LSTA Loan Market Chronicle
- 2005PublicationCo-authorLMA and LSTA Standard Documentation (Distressed) A Comparative Study for Users
- 2005PublicationCo-authorSeason of Change: New Editions of LSTA Form Documents, LSTA Loan Market Chronicle
News
- December 20, 2024Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 17, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 29, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1996
BA, Classics, University of Virginia, with distinction, Phi Beta Kappa, Raven Society, 1993
Admissions
North Carolina