Mike’s practice focuses on the purchase, sale and trading of loans, securities, claims, derivatives and other interests in domestic and international companies in, near, or emerging from financial distress. He has extensive experience representing commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds in corporate finance, structured finance and derivative transactions, with an emphasis on investments in and secondary market trading of loans, securities, claims, derivatives and other interests in domestic and international companies in, near or emerging from financial distress, using LSTA, LMA, ISDA and bespoke documentation.

Mike advises clients throughout the life of the financial asset, from primary asset origination through pre-trade diligence, confirmation negotiation, trading and settlement, through restructuring (whether through bankruptcy or private transactions) or maturity. Areas of substantive counsel include due diligence, internal compliance, regulatory, bankruptcy, and corporate and securities, with an emphasis on public side/private side, confidential information flow issues and Securities Act registration exemption analysis.

Mike is a frequent panelist at LSTA events, and author and draftsman of various LSTA-published documents, articles, user's guides and market advisories on a broad range of topics affecting the secondary loan market, including forms of LSTA standard documentation, user's guides, domestic trading advisories and cross-border trading literature.