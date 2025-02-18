Mitch’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation. Mitch has represented domestic and international clients in business tort, contract, corporate governance, real estate, and unfair trade practices litigation in state and federal court.

Mitch is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal service. Mitch is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents clients facing tenant eviction proceedings.

Mitch is admitted to practice in New York, Tennessee, and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.