Mitchell E. McCloy
Overview
Mitch’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation. Mitch has represented domestic and international clients in business tort, contract, corporate governance, real estate, and unfair trade practices litigation in state and federal court.
Mitch is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal service. Mitch is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and represents clients facing tenant eviction proceedings.
Mitch is admitted to practice in New York, Tennessee, and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.
Experience
- Represents leading South Korean molecular diagnostics company in breach of contract action. (Commercial Division, New York Supreme Court)
- Represents major news media company in consumer fraud and business tort action, including in connection with filing of motion for summary judgment after multiple years of discovery. (D.N.J.)
- Represents producer of premium poultry products in connection with business tort and discrimination claims brought by national grocery store chain, which federal court dismissed in their entirety. (E.D.N.Y.)
- Represents private equity firm in connection with director and officer breach of fiduciary duty claims. (D. Del.)
- Represents energy company in multiple tort litigation actions across the country in state and federal trial courts, state and federal appellate courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court.
News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, magna cum laude, Executive Editor, Washington and Lee Law Review, 2021
BA, Princeton University, 2016
Admissions
New York
Tennessee
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Eastern District of New York