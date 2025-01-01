Molly R. Brannan
Associate
Overview
Molly focuses her practice on public finance matters. Her experience includes assisting with tax-exempt financings for cities, counties, economic development agencies, and governmental facilities.
Before joining the firm, Molly’s practice included representing companies in the payment technology sector in commercial transactions and product development, particularly in crafting bespoke business-to-business and consumer-facing financial products, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising transactions, and general corporate matters.
Experience
- Served as bond counsel to a municipal government issuing over $45 million of taxable and tax-exempt general obligation warrants.
- Served as bond counsel to a university issuing $65 million of revenue bonds.
- Represented a municipal government in its issuance of over $5 million of general obligation warrants.
- Represented a state authority in its issuance of over $1.5 billion of taxable and tax-exempt revenue bonds.
- Counsel to a for-profit health system in its $800 million acquisition of ambulatory surgery centers throughout the United States.
- Represented a private equity fund in its $430 million dollar acquisition of an advertising firm.
- Represented a leading digital asset platform in its strategic acquisition of a cryptocurrency exchange.
- Represented a restaurant chain in its strategic partnership negotiations with meal delivery services and assisted in developing its mobile payment and digital wallet programs.
- Represented a fifteen-year-old Afghan child in her affirmative asylum application to the USCIS and obtained her asylum approval.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Pro Bono Advocate of the Year, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, MINT – Atlanta
Education
- JD, Vanderbilt Law School, 2021
- BSBA, Auburn University, 2017
Admissions
Alabama
Georgia