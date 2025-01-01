Molly represents a variety of clients on commercial real estate transactions, including mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, hospitality lending, construction lending, co-lending and participation arrangements. As a member of the firm’s capital finance and real estate team, Molly’s practice is focused on commercial real estate finance, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. She has experience representing institutional and private lenders in connection with commercial mortgage loan origination, including acquisition and construction financing.