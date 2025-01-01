Molly Daugherty
Overview
Molly represents a variety of clients on commercial real estate transactions, including mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, hospitality lending, construction lending, co-lending and participation arrangements. As a member of the firm’s capital finance and real estate team, Molly’s practice is focused on commercial real estate finance, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. She has experience representing institutional and private lenders in connection with commercial mortgage loan origination, including acquisition and construction financing.
Experience
- Represented Fairstead in their $350 million purchase of an affordable housing portfolio consisting of 48 buildings—the largest affordable housing deal in New York this year.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $100 million mortgage loan to finance the acquisition of a portfolio of eight nursing home and assisted living facilities.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $50 million construction loan secured by a ground lease in Brooklyn.
- Represented an institutional lender with the origination of a $20 million mortgage loan secured by industrial use buildings in Florida.
- Represented a purchaser in the acquisition financing of a portfolio of eight nursing home facilities.
Education
JD, St. John’s University School of Law, cum laude, Staff Member, St. John’s Law Review, 2017
BA, Hofstra University, cum laude, 2014
Admissions
New York