Morgan B. Colonna
Pro Bono Associate
Overview
As a Pro Bono Associate, Morgan assists clients at the firm’s Church Hill Pro Bono office in Richmond. Prior to joining the firm, Morgan worked as a Staff Attorney at Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Richmond, Virginia, where she represented clients across practice areas through an Equal Justice Works fellowship and a medical-legal partnership with VCU Health.
Morgan also served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable W. Allan Sharrett and the Honorable Nathan C. Lee in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Virginia.
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2013
BA, Journalism and Global Studies, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with distinction, 2010
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- Sixth Judicial Circuit of Virginia
Languages
- Spanish