As a Pro Bono Associate, Morgan assists clients at the firm’s Church Hill Pro Bono office in Richmond. Prior to joining the firm, Morgan worked as a Staff Attorney at Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Richmond, Virginia, where she represented clients across practice areas through an Equal Justice Works fellowship and a medical-legal partnership with VCU Health.

Morgan also served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable W. Allan Sharrett and the Honorable Nathan C. Lee in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Virginia.