Adisa focuses his practice on state and local government, legislative advocacy, and grassroots strategy. Adisa Muse is a veteran of state and local government, political campaigns, and successful grassroots initiatives. He recently served as Norfolk’s chief deputy city clerk and chief mayoral aide. Adisa has also served as a senior aide to members of both the Virginia General Assembly and the US House of Representatives, and as a legislative liaison for the Washington State Department of Retirement Systems.

Throughout his career, Adisa has worked closely with local and state legislators and leaders to build consensus on contentious and complex issues. He has monitored and drafted legislation and provided testimony in several state legislatures. Adisa has also led statewide grassroots initiatives including the Virginia Voter Restoration Project. These experiences have provided him with fluency in legislative process and a keen ability to formulate successful legislative, grassroots, and grasstops strategies for clients.