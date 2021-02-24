Myles Louria

Myles G. Louria
Overview
Myles’ practice focuses on government affairs, lobbying and grassroots and grasstops issue advocacy. Myles has represented companies in many of the firm’s core areas of industry focus including health care, financial services, technology and transportation.
Recognized by his clients and peers for delivering results, Myles has developed deep relationships in business and industry along with a keen understanding of the legislative process. His work before the Virginia General Assembly encompasses a myriad of legislative matters. Examples of his work include monitoring and drafting legislation, testifying before legislative committees and subcommittees, lobbying state representatives, and developing and implementing his clients’ legislative and political action committees strategies. He has successfully established and managed grassroots and grasstops strategies on local, state and a national level.
Myles joined the firm in 2007. Since that time, he has been instrumental in the delivery of several significant funding packages of importance to major business entities.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Myles served in various roles connected with political campaigns and political action committees, and in several leadership roles in the government sector.
Experience
- Partner, Vectre Corporation, 2007
- Manager, Legislative Strategies and Grassroots Initiatives, Vectre Corporation, 1999-2006
- Executive Director, Fund for Future of Virginia, 1999
- Legislative Associate, Stateside Associates, 1998-1999
- Deputy Director, Gubernatorial Appointments, Secretary of the Commonwealth's Office, 1998
- Press Secretary, Senate Majority Leader Walter Stosch, 1998 General Assembly Session
- Campaign Manager, David Sisk for Delegate, 1997
- Organizational Director, Bateman for Congress, 1996
- Chief of Staff, Delegate Beverly Sherwood, 1995-1996
- Campaign Manager, Marty Williams for Senate, 1995
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, Northern Virginia Technology Association
- Board Member, LEAD Virginia
- Member, Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Society
- Bon Secours Grand Rounds for Community Leaders, 2014-2015
- Member, Virginia Public Access Project Fundraising Committee, 2005-2013
Education
BA, Political Science, Davidson College, with Honors, 1994