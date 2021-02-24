Myles Louria

Myles’ practice focuses on government affairs, lobbying and grassroots and grasstops issue advocacy. Myles has represented companies in many of the firm’s core areas of industry focus including health care, financial services, technology and transportation.

Recognized by his clients and peers for delivering results, Myles has developed deep relationships in business and industry along with a keen understanding of the legislative process. His work before the Virginia General Assembly encompasses a myriad of legislative matters. Examples of his work include monitoring and drafting legislation, testifying before legislative committees and subcommittees, lobbying state representatives, and developing and implementing his clients’ legislative and political action committees strategies. He has successfully established and managed grassroots and grasstops strategies on local, state and a national level.

Myles joined the firm in 2007. Since that time, he has been instrumental in the delivery of several significant funding packages of importance to major business entities.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Myles served in various roles connected with political campaigns and political action committees, and in several leadership roles in the government sector.