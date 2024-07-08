Myles is the Chair of the firm’s Energy Regulatory practice and is the Office Managing Partner for the Dallas and Austin offices. He focuses his personal practice on the representation of, and associated counseling for, electric utilities, natural gas utilities, and midstream companies, as well as other energy companies regulated by state and federal government agencies. As described by his peers and as quoted in the Chambers and Partners (USA) rankings, the team Myles leads is a “group of fantastic lawyers,” while personally, sources say he is “extremely smart and has great common sense and judgment,” “thorough and knowledgeable,” and “a very creative trial lawyer.”

Myles and the firm’s Energy Regulatory practice regularly represent clients in proceedings before the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and other state regulatory commissions across the country. These proceedings include rate cases, certificate proceedings, complaints, investigations, and other proceedings. Myles also assists clients with greenfield project development, legislative initiatives, regulatory compliance, commercial transactions related to ongoing business, large corporate transactions (including financings and mergers and acquisitions), and post-closing business transitions.