Myles F. Reynolds
Overview
Myles is the Chair of the firm’s Energy Regulatory practice and is the Office Managing Partner for the Dallas and Austin offices. He focuses his personal practice on the representation of, and associated counseling for, electric utilities, natural gas utilities, and midstream companies, as well as other energy companies regulated by state and federal government agencies. As described by his peers and as quoted in the Chambers and Partners (USA) rankings, the team Myles leads is a “group of fantastic lawyers,” while personally, sources say he is “extremely smart and has great common sense and judgment,” “thorough and knowledgeable,” and “a very creative trial lawyer.”
Myles and the firm’s Energy Regulatory practice regularly represent clients in proceedings before the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and other state regulatory commissions across the country. These proceedings include rate cases, certificate proceedings, complaints, investigations, and other proceedings. Myles also assists clients with greenfield project development, legislative initiatives, regulatory compliance, commercial transactions related to ongoing business, large corporate transactions (including financings and mergers and acquisitions), and post-closing business transitions.
Experience
Electric Utilities
- Represented the largest transmission and distribution electric utility and multiple transmission-only electric utilities in Texas in multiple requests for cost of service-based rates.
- Counseled multiple power market participants, including electric utilities, financial institutions, and large power consumers, in connection with regulatory and legislative issues resulting from Winter Storm Uri.
- Represented and counseled a federal agency in financing initiatives for a proposed high voltage transmission line from Arizona to California.
- Represented the largest transmission and distribution electric utility and a transmission-only electric utility in Texas in more than 20 applications for certificates of convenience and necessity (and amendments) for proposed transmission facilities before the PUCT, including an application for the Houston Import Project and many applications associated with the competitive renewable energy zone (CREZ) initiative.
- Represented and counseled the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in Texas in privacy and cybersecurity-related regulatory proceedings and legislative initiatives.
- Represented and counseled a Texas transmission-only utility in implementation issues associated with its affiliate code of conduct, operations, reporting requirements, and financing initiatives.
- Represented and counseled largest transmission and distribution utility in Texas in proceedings associated with its change in ownership arising from bankruptcy proceedings of the utility’s parent company, one of the largest bankruptcies in United States history.
- Counseled a large electric utility holding company and multiple financial institutions in connection with acquisitions of renewable and natural gas fired generating companies or interests in such companies in ERCOT.
- Provided FERC regulatory counsel to an electric distribution company based in Massachusetts in connection with a proposed bid process for the development of an offshore transmission system designed to assist with renewable power development.
- Provided FERC regulatory counsel to a large electric utility holding company in evaluating potential bids for a municipally owned electric utility in Florida and a state-owned electric utility in South Carolina.
- Represented an independent power producer before the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission in a proceeding to determine whether a power purchase agreement for a biomass-fueled generating facility is in the public interest.
- Represented a transmission-only utility in litigation associated with the competitive processes applicable to transmission development in the control areas of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and in preparing bids for transmission facilities.
- Represented the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in Texas in reconciliation of costs associated with deployment of smart grid technologies, development of a broadband-over-power line project, and related development of state legislation addressing deployment of both.
- Counseled the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in Texas in matters related to North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Reliability Standards, including compliance and enforcement issues associated with critical infrastructure protection (CIP) requirements.
Natural Gas Utilities & Midstream
- Represented and counseled multiple state and federally-regulated natural gas companies in commercial negotiations and regulatory proceedings associated with the development or expansion of natural gas storage facilities.
- Counseled multiple natural gas market participants, including natural gas utilities, natural gas pipelines, and large natural gas consumers, in connection with regulatory and legislative issues resulting from Winter Storm Uri.
- Represented a Texas intrastate pipeline company in the negotiation of transportation agreements for a greenfield, 165 mile-long pipeline facility extending from Texas to the international border between the United States and Mexico as well as in federal regulatory proceedings and ongoing operations associated with the pipeline.
- Represented the largest natural gas utility in Alaska in cost of service-based rate cases before the Regulatory Commission of Alaska and in proceedings and development activities associated with gas supply shortages.
- Represented multiple intrastate pipeline companies in cost of service-based rates and quality of service proceedings before FERC pursuant to Section 311 of the Natural Gas Policy Act.
- Represented a Gulf Coast interstate natural gas pipeline in the preparation and prosecution of a general rate case under Section 4 of the Natural Gas Act before FERC.
- Developed regulatory compliance plans and provided regulatory compliance training to multiple natural gas pipeline companies.
- Provided commercial and regulatory counseling to an electric utility in connection with the development of pipelines to proposed natural gas-fired generating units.
- Represented the only rate-regulated natural gas storage facility in Alaska in prudence determination and cost of service-based rate cases before the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
- Represented and counseled AltaGas, Ltd. in the $6.4 billion acquisition of WGL Holdings, owner of a regulated natural gas utility, midstream franchise, and non-regulated contracted power and energy marketing businesses throughout the United States.
- Counseled large electric utility in connection with new natural gas pipeline projects necessary to provide supply for new gas-fired generation facilities.
- Represented multiple natural gas distribution companies in cost of service-based rate cases before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
- Counseled intrastate natural gas pipeline companies and a natural gas marketing company in connection with investigations and inquiries by FERC and state regulatory authorities associated with the clients’ response to multiple extreme weather events that affected utility system reliability.
- Represented and counseled a gas gathering company in connection with a construction-related accident and associated investigation by RRC.
- Represented the largest Texas-based pure play natural gas distribution utility in multiple litigated matters before RRC, including representation in multi-billion dollar prudence reviews of the company’s natural gas purchases and representation of the utility in multiple requests for cost of service-based rates.
Other Representation & Counseling
- Counseled the United States Department of Energy on its preparation of the license application for the Yucca Mountain Project (geologic nuclear waste repository).
- Represented a large surface mining company in various permitting proceedings before RRC, including those associated with new permits and with reclamation and bonding issues associated with permits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Energy Regulation: Electric Power (2017, 2019-2024), Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas (2019-2024), Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas (2019, 2022-2023), Energy Transactions: Conventional Power (2019) and Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power (2019), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity), Texas, Chambers USA (2019-2024)
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Energy Regulatory Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized in Top 500 Leading US Energy Lawyers (2023-2024), Lawdragon
- Recognized as Up and Coming in Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity), Texas (2016-2017), Chambers USA
- Selected as a Rising Star in Energy and Natural Resources Law (2009), Texas Super Lawyers Magazine
Affiliations
Professional
- State Bar of Texas, Public Utility Law Section and Environmental and Natural Resources Law Section
- American Bar Association, Infrastructure and Regulated Industries Section
- Washington and Lee University Alumni Admissions Committee
Insights
Education
JD, Certificate in Environmental Law, Tulane University Law School, 2001
BA, Geology and Environmental Studies, Washington and Lee University, 1996
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Northern District of Texas