Nash is lead counsel for clients in high-stakes litigation across the country, with extensive jury trial, bench trial, and arbitration experience. Such matters have included contract disputes, intellectual property cases, environmental and toxic tort claims, class actions and putative class actions. For example, over the prior 20 years, Nash has represented dozens of energy clients nationwide in matters with over $15 billion in dispute.

Nash is a frequent speaker at industry and bar conferences on topics including trial practice, including those sponsored by the American Bar Association. A former chair of the American Bar Association’s Trial Practice Committee, he has published several items on litigation and trial skills. See, e.g., Nash Long, ed., Trying Your First Case: A Practitioner’s Guide (American Bar Association, 2014). He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America every year since 2010, and by Chambers USA as a “Leader in the Field.”

Nash clerked for the Honorable Frank W. Bullock, Jr. in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina from 1997 to 1998. He is admitted to practice in the United States Supreme Court, the US Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia and the Third, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh and Eleventh Circuits, and the United States District Courts for the Western District of North Carolina, the Middle District of North Carolina and the Eastern District of North Carolina. Prior to his law career, Nash served as a probation officer in the district courts of Dallas County, Texas.