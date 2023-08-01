As a member of the firm’s litigation team, Natalia’s practice focuses on commercial litigation and arbitrations. Natalia has successfully represented clients in various aspects of litigation in both state and federal court. Her experience comprises preparing pleadings and motions, including dispositive motions; negotiating and drafting settlement agreements; and preparing and responding to discovery.

Natalia also advises clients in connection with internal investigations and regulatory matters, including with respect to OFAC.

While in law school, Natalia interned for the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. She also co-mediated disputes within the university through the Campus Mediation Practicum and served as managing editor of the Cornell International Law Journal and of the Legal Information Institute Supreme Court Bulletin.

Natalia is admitted to practice before the US District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.