Natalie Harris
Overview
Natalie handles all aspects of products liability, mass tort and toxic tort litigation, with specific emphasis on discovery and e-discovery issues.
Natalie served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond and an Assistant Attorney General for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Antitrust and Consumer Litigation Section. In addition, Natalie has more than a decade’s worth of experience in e-discovery and discovery management, including client engagement and business development, project management, supervising large-scale document reviews, participating in document collections in the United States and abroad and preparation of privilege logs.
Experience
- Represents Fortune 500 companies in all aspects of toxic tort and product liability litigation in jurisdictions throughout the United States.
- Provides strategic pre-market litigation risk analysis for product manufacturers, including guidance on potential risks of products or manufacturing changes, regulatory compliance and litigation avoidance.
- Supervises and manages collection, review and production of electronic documents in complex litigation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Runner Up for Litigator of the Week, American Lawyer, Litigation Daily, April 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, National Bar Association
- Member, Women in eDiscovery Richmond Chapter
- Mentor, Success in Law School Mentoring Program, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (“LCLD”)
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1994
BA, Hampton University, 1991
Admissions
Virginia