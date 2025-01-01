Natalie handles all aspects of products liability, mass tort and toxic tort litigation, with specific emphasis on discovery and e-discovery issues.

Natalie served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond and an Assistant Attorney General for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Antitrust and Consumer Litigation Section. In addition, Natalie has more than a decade’s worth of experience in e-discovery and discovery management, including client engagement and business development, project management, supervising large-scale document reviews, participating in document collections in the United States and abroad and preparation of privilege logs.