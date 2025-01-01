Natalie Peloquin
Overview
Natalie focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions. Natalie is an associate on the firm’s Capital Finance and Real Estate team. She counsels clients on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, due diligence, development work, financing, and leasing.
Natalie is committed to providing pro bono service throughout her community and represents pro bono clients in no-fault divorce cases, matters of incorporation and corporate governance, leasing, and purchase and sale transactions.
While in law school, Natalie was a scholarship recipient and the Symposium Editor for the University of Richmond Public Interest Law Review.
Experience
- Advise commercial real estate developers regarding land acquisition and development projects.
- Advise a Virginia county’s economic development authority on purchase and sale transactions.
Affiliations
Professional
- Virginia Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude, Symposium Editor, Public Interest Law Review, 2022
BA, Political Science and Communication Studies, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Virginia