Natalie focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions. Natalie is an associate on the firm’s Capital Finance and Real Estate team. She counsels clients on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, due diligence, development work, financing, and leasing.

Natalie is committed to providing pro bono service throughout her community and represents pro bono clients in no-fault divorce cases, matters of incorporation and corporate governance, leasing, and purchase and sale transactions.

While in law school, Natalie was a scholarship recipient and the Symposium Editor for the University of Richmond Public Interest Law Review.