Natalie advises policyholders regarding insurance coverage, disputed claims, and complex insurance litigation. She advises clients under all lines of commercial insurance coverage for losses involving bodily injury, property damage, business interruption, and professional liability. She also has experience with insurance arbitration, investigations, and related discovery.

In law school, Natalie interned for the Honorable Robin M. Meriweather of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, where she drafted memorandum opinions, orders, and reports and recommendations.