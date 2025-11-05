Natalie Reed
Overview
Natalie advises policyholders regarding insurance coverage, disputed claims, and complex insurance litigation. She advises clients under all lines of commercial insurance coverage for losses involving bodily injury, property damage, business interruption, and professional liability. She also has experience with insurance arbitration, investigations, and related discovery.
In law school, Natalie interned for the Honorable Robin M. Meriweather of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, where she drafted memorandum opinions, orders, and reports and recommendations.
Insights
Blog Posts
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, cum laude, Senior Notes Editor, The George Washington Law Review, 2025
BS, Political Science, Criminology/Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, magna cum laude, 2022
Admissions
District of Columbia